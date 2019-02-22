 Letter: Socialism isn’t the same as a dictatorship | VailDaily.com

I would like to thank Ron Stone for schooling us about the difference between socialism and a dictatorship. I suspect that Butch Mazzuca is not the only American confused about its meaning or role in our current democracy. Shouldn't a government of any flavor be "for the common good?"

Darcelle O'Connor

Eagle County