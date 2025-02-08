Norton: Life is more than just checking a box

Life is meant to be more than simply checking off boxes on a list. It’s meant to be lived with passion, fervor and enthusiasm. Yet, time and time again, I see people, whether at work or in their personal lives, fall into the trap of routine, where daily habits become ruts.

These ruts, if left unchecked, can lead to stagnation and even feelings of emptiness or depression. When life becomes about punching in and punching out, whether on the job or at home, we miss the point entirely.

In my work, helping organizations with sales training, management coaching, and leadership development, I’ve witnessed both ends of the spectrum. On one hand, some companies approach training as just another task to be done. They participate in programs not because they believe in their value but because they want to check the box and say they’ve done it. There’s no energy, no passion, and, unsurprisingly, little to no impact.

On the other hand, some organizations view professional development as an investment in their people. These companies approach training with excitement from the top down. Senior leaders engage with the content, understanding its transformative potential for their teams. That enthusiasm trickles through the organization, sparking interest, energy and a shared commitment to growth. The results are staggering in business performance, employee satisfaction and morale.

This contrast illustrates the bigger picture: Checking the box might give you the illusion of progress, but true growth and fulfillment come from investing yourself fully, mind, heart and spirit into what you’re doing.

This same “check-the-box” mentality that I see in workplaces can also creep into our personal lives. Think about it: Are you “checking the box” with your spouse? Maybe the once passionate goodbyes have been replaced by a quick, obligatory peck on the cheek. Are you “checking the box” with your kids or grandkids? You may be sitting in the same room with them while they watch a movie or play on a tablet, but you’re not truly engaging because you’re scrolling through your phone.

Are you “checking the box” at the gym, going through the motions of a workout without really pushing yourself or enjoying the process? Are you “checking the box” in your spiritual life, saying a quick, rehearsed prayer, or attending a house of worship but not truly paying attention to the music or the message?

When we reduce essential parts of our lives to just another item on a to-do list, we rob ourselves and those we care about of the joy, connection and growth these moments could bring.

If you’ve fallen into the “check-the-box” mentality, don’t despair. The good news is that it’s never too late to reignite your passion for life and break free from the monotony. Here are a few steps to get started:

Try something new. Create a fresh workout plan that excites you. Explore a new hobby or take on a challenge that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Put the phone down. Play an active role in your children’s or grandchildren’s lives. Instead of passively sitting in the same room, play a game, have a conversation, or share a meaningful experience together.

Bring back the little things that made your relationship special. Start with a passionate kiss, a thoughtful gesture, or a meaningful conversation. Whether professional training or personal development, embrace the chance to grow. Be grateful for the opportunity to learn something new and consider how it can benefit your life.

Life isn’t about simply completing tasks — it’s about living. It’s about tasting, experiencing and embracing each moment’s richness. If you feel stuck in the “check-the-box” mindset, ask yourself: What can I do today to return to the fired-up express train?

Bring back the zeal, curiosity and passion that fuels growth and connection because life is so much more than just checking a box. It’s meant to be lived, fully and with purpose. So what are you waiting for? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com . And when we go beyond just checking a box, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.