Romer: Keep America moving

America’s economy depends on transportation (roads, rails and bridges), and in Eagle County, that is literal. From Interstate 70 to Vail Pass, every shipment, visitor and commute relies on a safe, reliable network. But these vital transportation arteries are under pressure, and without ongoing investment, the consequences extend well beyond our mountain towns.

That’s why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched its “Keep America Moving” initiative, calling on policymakers, businesses and communities to prioritize reauthorizing federal surface transportation infrastructure programs and to ensure a long-term, sustainable funding mechanism. These aren’t abstract policy debates. For Eagle County and the I-70 corridor, they are issues that directly affect our economic competitiveness, safety and quality of life.

If you’ve ever driven Vail Pass on a snowy day or sat in I-70 traffic, you understand. The I-70 corridor is both our lifeline and choke point, linking us to Denver International Airport, the Front Range, supply chains and each other. Delays or closures on Vail Pass impact the entire economy, from tourism and construction to essential deliveries. Every interruption costs businesses and families valuable time and resources.

A modern, reliable transportation corridor is essential to maintaining our economy’s resilience. Businesses across the Vail Valley depend on timely shipments, predictable travel times, and safe road conditions. Visitors, whether coming to ski, hike or attend a conference, expect world-class experiences supported by world-class infrastructure. For residents, reliable transportation isn’t a luxury; it’s how we get to work, school, doctors’ appointments and recreation.

At the national level, the Chamber’s transportation priorities of enhancing safety, efficiency and reliability; sustaining funding; modernizing the permitting process; and fixing the Highway Trust Fund are just as relevant here in the mountains. Colorado’s continued growth and the demands on I-70 require that same forward-looking mindset. We must invest not just to maintain our existing roads, but to plan for the transportation systems we’ll need in the coming decades.

Colorado has made strides through initiatives like the Colorado Department of Transportation’s ongoing work on Vail Pass and wise investments in transit and technology. Programs such as the I-70 Mountain Corridor improvements demonstrate how planning and investment can make a measurable difference in safety and mobility. But local and state efforts can only go so far without a strong federal partnership. Many vital infrastructure and transportation programs are set to expire in 2026, and Congress must act now to renew and strengthen them.

Transportation investment isn’t just a matter of convenience; it’s a strategic economic issue. A highly functioning transportation network enables U.S. businesses (including those in Eagle County) to efficiently move agricultural products, materials and manufactured goods both domestically and internationally. It supports tourism by ensuring that visitors can access our mountains safely and reliably. And it underpins the resilience of our communities, particularly in rural and mountain regions where alternatives are limited.

Keeping America — and Colorado, and Eagle County — moving is about more than traffic patterns. It’s about ensuring that our businesses remain competitive, our workforce connected, and our communities safe. Infrastructure isn’t just concrete and steel; it’s a foundation of our continued economic success.

It is time for policymakers at every level to work together, invest wisely, and keep our mountain communities moving forward. Eagle County, the I-70 corridor, and Vail Pass are vital pieces of that network. Ensuring their reliability and safety isn’t just a local priority; it’s part of a national imperative to continue to invest in our transportation infrastructure.

Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, a three-time national chamber of the year. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .