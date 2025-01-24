Sandoval: A community that rewards hard work and resilience

Juan Carlos Sandoval

Courtesy photo

Being born in Vail and raised in Eagle County, I often wrestled with a sense of not belonging. As a young Mexican American, the community didn’t always feel like a reflection of my heritage or my family’s journey.

Yet, over time, I’ve come to see that hard work, perseverance, and faith in the values this country was built on have allowed my family to carve out a place in this valley. Looking back on the last 40 years, I’m filled with gratitude and pride for what we’ve achieved here.

When my parents first arrived, they embraced the opportunities that America and the valley offered. They worked tirelessly, understanding that success requires effort, sacrifice, and dedication. My uncles and aunts followed, bringing their skills and determination.

Together, they built a foundation for a thriving, hard-working family. Today, my cousins have competed with pride on the Vail Mountain Bike Team , and others have become business owners, builders, homeowners and contributors to the local economy.

Our family’s story underscores the importance of personal responsibility and the boundless opportunities this country provides to those willing to seize them. The American dream is alive and well, even in a place as unique as Vail. While we faced our share of challenges — from learning a new language to adapting to a different culture — we never let obstacles define us. Instead, my family focused on what we could achieve through commitment and resilience.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I’ve come to appreciate that my family’s journey is part of what makes the Vail Valley so exceptional. This isn’t just a place of stunning landscapes and world-class recreation; it’s a community of individuals who contribute through their hard work and dedication. My family’s contributions are just one example of the many stories that make this valley a vibrant and prosperous place to live.

Today, I am proud to be an American and proud of what my family has accomplished. We are a small part of a much larger tapestry, but our roots here are strong. Over the years, we’ve built more than homes and businesses — we’ve built a legacy that reflects the values of responsibility, perseverance, and faith in the opportunities this nation offers.

As we look to the future, I hope the Vail Valley continues to encourage and celebrate those who contribute to its success. The strength of this community lies in its ability to reward hard work and foster opportunity for all — whether they’ve been here for decades or are just starting their journey. Let’s ensure that every child grows up knowing they can achieve great things if they put in the effort and embrace the values that make this country strong.

Thank you for allowing me to share my story. It is one of gratitude, pride, and hope for the future of this remarkable valley that my family and I are blessed to call home.

Juan Carlos Sandoval was born in Vail and lives in Gypsum. He grew up skiing, participated in the Buddy Werner League as a child, and continues to enjoy outdoor activities with his two sons.

