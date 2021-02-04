Vail Valley Charitable Fund: In the eyes of the phoenix

There’s a mythological tale about a phoenix rising from the ashes, representing transformation and rebirth anew from something that was destroyed. Emerging from a very challenging year, it may be simpler to forget the past and move forward. However, there’s power in the pause – the act of conscious reflection in order to create a meaningful and intentional path moving forward.

For me:

I’ve learned the importance of slowing down to take time to truly appreciate the beauty that surrounds me, in nature as well as in the hearts of those I love.

I’ve shifted my perspective to focus on abundance versus absence, honing in on all that is instead of all that isn’t.

I’ve spent more time connecting with family and friends, as these are the ties that truly bind us.

I’ve discovered that while we can’t choose what happens to us, we can choose how we respond to it.

I’ve chosen love over fear, voice over silence, and authentic listening over abundant sharing.

I’ve learned the importance of trusting the process, not rushing the process.

I’ve found freedom, awakening, and grounding through teaching and practicing at Revolution Power Yoga, my home away from home.

I’m continually reminded of how much need exists in our world, even right here in our own backyard.

I’ve become more aware of the importance of community and how, through commitment and integrity, we can all play a role in positively changing our world.

I’ve witnessed genuine giving through youth closets, food pantries, organizations providing assistance with living expenses and medical bills, and free holiday meals offered by Main Street Grill and SpeakUp ReachOut.

I’ve come to see that generosity is a humbling attribute. When you witness it – from the Towns of Vail, Avon, and Eagle, the Eagle County Commissioners, United Way, Vail Valley Cares, the dentists in our Eagle County Smiles program, and our individual donors – you learn to truly appreciate it. And the Vail Valley Charitable Fund was able to help so many locals this year because of it.

I’ve seen shifts from competition to collaboration and purpose over power in my work with fellow philanthropic organizations, governmental agencies, and large corporations.

I’ve decided that while some say it “takes a village …” I believe it takes a valley — our Valley.

I encourage you to emerge anew this year and be a conscious creator of how you choose to show up and make an impact on our world. The human spirit is meant to face challenges and rise again – just like the phoenix.

Brooke Skjonsby is the Vail Valley Charitable Fund executive director.