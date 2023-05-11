Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The LG Tri is more than a race — it’s a memory that lives on

Jeanne Stough



Sixteen years ago, I watched dear Laura Genelin fight to the end. What a privilege to walk alongside her in those final weeks. I remember so vividly walking across the neighborhood to bring meals, visit with her family, sit alongside her, hold her hand and pray. Pray for whatever one prays for at moments like those. And I remember getting the call…

Not a day goes by that she isn’t missed.

Even before Day 1 of dreaming up the LG Tri, I loved competing alongside Laura in Front Range triathlons. Her spark for life, her long flowing hair, and her love for her children all inspired me. When she lost her valiant fight with cancer, we wanted to create a way to remember her. It was an honor to gather with friends and family to create something both fun and memorable to celebrate Laura’s life. And heading into our 15th year, I couldn’t be more proud or committed to the LG Tri being a success.

With the Eagle pool still closed this year and a strong desire of our racers to return to a true sprint triathlon format, we began our search for a new venue at the end of 2022. On a snowy November morning, we met Don and Curtis to tour the Sienna at Brightwater grounds in Gypsum. They shared their vision with us of wanting an event just like this on their property, working in tandem with a local nonprofit to host a true community event like the LG Tri. And thus, a new venue for our long-running event was born, hosting an open-water swim and run both on-site, and a bike ride up and down Valley Road — all the while taking in the beautiful valley that surrounds.

Join us for the LG Tri on Saturday, July 8, where people will gather from across the county, the state, even the country to join in this spirit of fun and remembrance. This event is friendly for first-timers and seasoned athletes alike. Swimming not your thing? Grab a friend and form a team of two or three! The adults kick things off with kiddos following shortly behind. Triathlons not for you? Then we invite you to volunteer your time as this event requires a lot of support.

We are grateful to be involved in raising funds for families in need due to medical crisis, the focus of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, which we’ve worked alongside since the LG Tri’s inception. Since 1996, this amazing local nonprofit has distributed $9 million to over 2,000 families in need of support.

For more information, go to VVCF.org or LGTRI.com. See you on Saturday, July 8!

Jeanne Stough is an LG Tri committee member and Vail Valley Charitable Fund supporter