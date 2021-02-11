Hey kids, learn to skate at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail on Wednesdays starting Feb. 24

The Vail Recreation District’s Learn to Skate program is on Wednesday afternoons at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. (Special to the Daily)



For ages 5-14, registration is now open for the Vail Recreation District’s six-week Learn to Skate program at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail.

On Wednesdays starting Feb. 24 and going through March 31, the program offers six different levels of instruction based on skating experience, starting with never-ever skaters. Classes are 45 minutes long, with 30 minutes of group instruction and 15 minutes of free skating; rental skates are included. Classes are at 3:30 p.m. or 4:15 p.m., with Level 5 and Level 6 skaters encouraged to sign up for the 4:15 class.

Cost is $90 for the six-week session. Register online at http://www.vailrec.com/register.

Face coverings are currently required in the arena for ages 3 and older, including skaters on the ice. Spectators are not allowed in the building at this time, so parents and guardians will need to depart after dropping children off. Visit vailrec.com for a comprehensive list of COVID-19 protocols for the Dobson Ice Arena.

For more information, contact Andy Holland, assistant Dobson Ice Arena manager, at 970-479-2271 or via email at aholland@vailrec.com.