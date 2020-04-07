Junior Tennis Camps
Tennis camps will help improve the game of beginner, intermediate and advanced players while teaching hand-eye coordination, technique, footwork and match play. Campers will walk through a stroke a day.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Recreation District
Ages
7-17
Location
Vail Tennis Center, 700 South Frontage Road E., Vail
Dates
6/22/20 – 8/15/20
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$250; July 27-30 is a four-day session, $200
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.vailrec.com
