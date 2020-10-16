10 best selling books at the Bookworm of Edwards this fall
Fall is a great time for reading, especially when picking up a book can also involve a cozy blanket, a cozy fireplace and a cozy drink (tea, coffee or wine are choice). If you’re in the market for something new to read, check out the Bookworm of Edwards’ current bestsellers. Here are the top 10.
- “The Exiles: A Novel,” by Christina Baker Kline
- “My Own Words,” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mary Hartnett, Wendy W. Williams
- “Firefly Lane: A Novel,” by Kristin Hannah
- “Lyrics for Rock Stars: Stories,” by Heather Mateus Sappenfield (Local author)
- “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9),” by Dav Pilkey
- “Anxious People: A Novel,” by Fredrik Backman
- “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
- “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson
- “The Vail Hiker,” by Mary Ellen Gilliland
- “The Guest List: A Novel,” by Lucy Foley
For more information about the Bookworm of Edwards including hours, online ordering and curbside pickup, visit bookwormofedwards.com.
