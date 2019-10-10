Lumberjack games, folk songs, pumpkin patches and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 10/11/19

Man of the Cliff

You’ve got to love an event with a tagline like this: “Gentlemen, start your beards!”

Flannel-clad folks will be flocking to Avon’s Nottingham Park on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the 11th annual Man of the Cliff. This event brings different types of competitions to the Vail Valley. Instead of mountain biking or trail running, participants get to show their skills at ax throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, spear throwing and other lumberjack games.

Man of the Cliff isn’t just for the guys; ladies do pretty well during the competitions, also. Some of the tasks are more about finesse than pure strength.

New this year is the four-person team event. Get your plaid posse together and see if you can out-chop and out-toss the other teams. The winning team will be announced on Sunday along with the Man and Woman of the Cliff.

This event started out as an idea hatched by Amanda Williams and her husband, Adam, while they were enjoying time with friends around a campfire in Red Cliff. The concept grew and became a reality hosted in Red Cliff for many years before moving to Avon.

Every year, Man of the Cliff puts money toward a nonprofit. This year Can Do Multiple Sclerosis will receive the fundraising dollars.

Bonfire Brewing has been a supporter of Man of the Cliff for years and is the presenting sponsor of this year’s event. They will be serving up some of their classics along with seasonal brews.

To learn more about the event and to register a team, go to http://www.manofthecliff.com. Slots fill up fast, so register in advance. Participation costs $85, but you can also come and watch. Spectators pay $10 and the proceeds all go to Can Do MS.

Underground Sound Concert Series

If you like the sounds of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash or Robert Earl Keen, then this week’s Underground Sound concert with Todd Snider is for you. Snider will be sharing the stage with special guest Ramblin’ Jack Elliott on Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.

You may be thinking, ‘Todd Snider…how do I know that name?’ Well, in addition to touring solo, Snider is also known as the frontman of supergroup Hard Working Americans, a band made up of members of Widespread Panic and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

Snider has been called a troubadour and philosopher but he is truly a storyteller and tells those stories through folk music.

Joining Snider in all of this storytelling is Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, who is considered to be the foundation of the folk music scene. Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and even Johnny Cash have paid homage to Elliott because, even with all the trends the music industry sees, his songs are timeless.

The intimate setting of the Vilar will lend itself to this type of show. Artists love to play at the Vilar not only for the acoustics, but also because they can interact with the crowd.

This Friday marks the second in a series of seven shows at the Vilar. The Underground Sound Pass is still available for $125 and that includes Friday’s show and the remaining five concerts, a drink at each concert and it is transferable. Individual tickets for the show are $35. For more information and a chance to listen to Snider and Elliott’s music, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

Fall Fest Spooktacular

It’s time to test out those Halloween costumes! The Town of Gypsum is hosting its annual Fall Fest Spooktacular on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Get the kids dressed up and bring them to the Lundgren Amphitheater. A pumpkin patch will set the scene on the lawn along with a haunted maze. The Town of Gypsum will host carnival games and prizes. Grab some free popcorn and hot dogs courtesy of Costco.

There is a pumpkin carving contest, but the entry forms were due Thursday. You can still enjoy the creativity since the pumpkins will be on display on Saturday. Make a note of this deadline in case your kids really wanted to be a part of it and register earlier next year.

This event is free to the public. For more information, go to http://www.townofgypsum.com.

Vail Valley Fine Arts Show

View local art this Friday during the Vail Valley Fine Arts Show while enjoying a little jazz music and a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards.

For the sixth year in a row, Colorado Mountain College and the Vail Valley Art Guild will join forces to present a unique look at work by local artists, sculptors, ceramic artists, photographers and woodworkers.

This year’s show was judged by the owners of Vail International Gallery and the Raitman Gallery and includes 2-D abstracts, portraits, figures, landscapes and still life in both painting and photography mediums as well as 3-D sculpture and functional pieces.

Many of the artists and photographers on exhibit participate in classes and workshops sponsored by Colorado Mountain College and the Vail Valley Art Guild.

In addition to featuring more than 234 works by 59 artists in an array of mediums, the exhibit will feature refreshments – including nice cheese and smoked salmon – and jazz for patrons to enjoy while perusing the art. The Jeremiah Johnson Jazz Quartet will provide live music. Side note: besides playing tenor sax, Johnson is the assistant dean of the art department at the college.

Can’t make it on Friday night? The Vail Valley Fine Art Show is currently on exhibit and the artwork is available for purchase through November 15th at Colorado Mountain College. Visit http://www.coloradomtn.edu/campuses/vail-valley-edwards for more information.

Sing and tip for charity

A couple of charity events you won’t want to miss include the Tip a Cop event for Special Olympics and a Karaoke Cafe that benefits the Vail Performing Arts Academy.

Police officers “protect and serve” but they will be concentrating on the serving portion of that motto at the Blue Plate in Avon on Saturday.

Officers and deputies will serve patrons at the Blue Plate for tips. Tips received go to support Special Olympic athletes with intellectual disabilities. Dinner will be served between 5 and 9 p.m. Call for a reservation and help out Eagle County law enforcement teams who are raising money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Colorado. If you wish to donate online go to give.specialolympics.org.

Also on Saturday, the Vail Performing Arts Academy is inviting you to sing for your supper, sort of, with a Karaoke competition and a delicious dinner. Diners will enjoy a New York Little Italy-themed buffet for $25 (kids 10 years old and younger are $15).

The Vail Performing Arts Academy is dedicated to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences for the youth of Eagle County. Since 1995, the Vail Performing Arts Academy has done performances ranging from “Grease” in 1998 to “Frozen, Jr.” this past summer.

Hovey & Harrison will be the place to be if you want to let your talents shine, but do be aware that this IS the Vail Performing Arts Academy, so there may be some stiff competition with all the good singers in the house. All ages are welcome and there are prizes for the best performers. You can also just sit back and relax and enjoy the entertainment while supporting the Academy’s year-round programs. The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. To buy tickets and learn more visit http://www.vpaa.org.