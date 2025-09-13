Alumni in Action: After wrapping up Diamond League season, 2-time Olympian Val Constien inspires next generation at Battle Mountain

Two-time Olympian Val Constien, a 2014 Battle Mountain graduate, speaks to the current Husky cross-country squads at a practice last Thursday.

Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Two-time Olympian and Olympic Trials steeplechase record holder Val Constien spoke to the Battle Mountain cross-country teams at a practice on Thursday. Head coach Rob Parish said he’s been trying to organize a visit from the 2014 graduate for awhile.

“And she made it happen,” the coach said.

Constien, who is in Edwards for a few days, spoke to the boys and girls teams for roughly an hour. She stuck around to take photos and sign autographs as well.

“Her talk was fantastic and the kids were besides themselves afterwards,” Parish said. “Getting their shoes and watches signed — definitely a little fan-girl status.”

Parish said her message to the Huskies centered around hard work, not making excuses and enjoying the team and the process. She also spoke to lessons she’s garnered throughout the ups and downs of her own running career, like not being offered a contract after her first Olympics and getting injured a week after finally signing with Nike. Just 13-months after ACL surgery, Constien won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Olympic Trials in a record time of 9:03.22 — the third-fastest time ever run by an American — last summer.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Val Constien signs an athlete’s shoe during a visit to a Battle Mountain cross-country practice on Thursday. Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Constien wrapped up her Diamond League season in Lausanne on Aug. 20 before pacing defending Olympic champion Winfred Yavi in a rare 1-mile steeplechase event in Brussels two days later. The former Husky and CU Buff finished the season off with a race down the streets of New York City at the Fifth Avenue Mile. Constien ran a lifetime best of 4:25.3 to place 14th.

“I went with the top-5 from the gun and tried to put myself in the race for a podium. Unfortunately, I died a painful death at the end to finish 14th, but that’s how racing goes sometimes,” she posted on Instagram. “My racing season is now over, and I’m ready for some downtime! This year has been challenging, but I’ve learned so much, and I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had!”

Nike runner Val Constien (center) poses with members of the Battle Mountain cross-country team after speaking with the squad on Thursday. Rob Parish/Courtesy photo

Former Eagle Valley star snags first interception of collegiate football career

Kevin Hasley is a sophomore defensive back at McPherson College, an NAIA school in Kansas. McPherson College/Courtesy photo

Kevin Hasley picked up the first interception of his collegiate football career in McPherson College’s 52-7 win over Avila on Aug. 30. The former Devil, now a sophomore defensive back for the Bulldogs — who compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) — picked off Duce Taylor pass at his own 10-yard line on with 7:38 left in the second quarter. He returned the pick 44 yards and also had two tackles in the win.

In addition to playing football for Eagle Valley, Hasley was an all-state 300-meter hurdler and member of the Devils varsity basketball team. In his freshman year at McPherson College, Hasley appeared in five games and tallied 14 tackles. The Bulldogs are 2-0 after defeating Bethel 33-7 on Sept. 7, but Hasley did not appear in the contest.

Former Eagle Valley football player Kevin Hasley notched the first interception of his collegiate career in McPherson College’s 52-7 win over Avila on Aug. 30. McPherson College/Courtesy photo

Other alumni in action