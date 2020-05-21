Art in Public Places taps Ladies Fancywork Society, Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson for summer public art projects

The Ladies Fancywork Society is a collective of four friends who make art pieces by knitting and crocheting.

Special to the Daily

The town of Vail’s Art in Public Places initiative will proceed as planned with social distancing guidelines this summer. Each year, artists have created murals around Vail Village, adding color, character and personality to walls and spaces that wouldn’t normally get a second glance.

This year, Art in Public Places will feature work from the Ladies Fancywork Society and a collaborative mural from Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson.

“We’re focusing on the installations and how people can social distance and enjoy from afar,” said Molly Eppard, the Art in Public Places coordinator. “It’s really fortuitous that we’re able to continue that this summer for guests and residents to see something different and interesting. Hopefully, it will bring a smile to all ages.”

The Ladies Fancywork Society is a collective of four friends who make art pieces by crocheting.

Special to the Daily

Denver-based Ladies Fancywork Society is a group of four friends that have taken their love of crocheting to the streets, “yarn-bombing” public spaces in the city. They’ve showcased at RiNo’s annual art festival, CRUSH WALLS. This June, they will open an exhibition at the Vail Public Library, and it will adorn the interior and exterior spaces. They hope it will be on display through the fall, particularly the inside which will last longer without exposure to the elements.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Vail Public Library is set to open with social distancing measures and sanitization protocols on June 1. The collective members have also adapted their creative process to account for social distancing.

The Ladies Fancywork Society’s proposed design will feature bright colors and whimsical designs.

Special to the Daily

Starting June 15, Coloradan artists Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson will paint murals at the Vail Village Parking Structure in areas frequented by pedestrians. Interior walls will be geometric patterning, and exterior walls will feature more complex images for passersby to stop and enjoy.

Between their previous collaborations and individual works, the artists have completed more than 70 murals. Both are classically-trained artists, but have found a way to merge their traditional fine arts with modern street art.

“Being able to parlay their classical artistic training onto a very accessible, large-scale street art mural — what’s interesting about these two workings as a collective is how their mural is going to transform what, for some, is the first experience into Vail, which is entering the parking structure,” said Eppard.

The artists’ geometric shapes and bright colors create an image that showcases their technical talent and connects with the general public.

Special to the Daily

Last year, Art in Public Places added three new murals to Vail Village. Kelsey Montague painted a bright floral scene with an interactive swing that guests can pretend to sit on. Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina followed her with abstract-influenced faces, and Pat Milbery brought in vibrant geometrics.

In 2018, Patrick Doughtery erected “Hodgepodge,” using twigs, sticks and branches to create twisting, organic forms. The piece lives in Ford Park and viewers can walk under, around and through the piece.

While many events and festivities that visitors and locals look forward to each summer have been canceled or won’t go on as originally planned, Art in Public Places is one initiative that’s carrying on as normally as possible.

“I feel lucky that the town of Vail is so supportive of the arts. This is going to be something when we don’t have our other signature events happening. At least we have something different,” Eppard said.