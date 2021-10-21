Artists invited to submit illuminated lantern proposals for 15th Annual Vail Winterfest

Art in Public Places invites artists to build large-scale illuminated interactive and kinetic lanterns for Vail Winterfest.

Art in Public Places/Courtesy Photo

For the past eight years, illuminated lanterns have become an integral part of this popular family-friendly celebration of light. This year Art in Public Places is inviting individuals or groups to share their creativity to build large-scaled illuminated interactive and kinetic lanterns for Vail Winterfest. Inspired by the puppet-like imaginative works in many lantern festivals and parades around the world, we would like to enliven this festive time of year in our community.

The selected artistic creations will convey Light Coming to Life. The artists and lanterns will be invited to participate during the gathering of lanterns celebrating the opening evening of the Winterfest illuminated ice installation the evening of Dec. 19 on the International Bridge in Vail Village. If an artist is unable to attend the festivities on the 19 alternative arrangements may be made.

Lantern proposals are due on Nov. 15.

Art in Public Places/Courtesy Photo

A stipend ranging from $250 – $500 (contingent on complexity, scale, and materials) will be awarded to commission selected lanterns to unveil during the opening of the Vail Winterfest on Dec. 19. The works will then be considered for display at the Vail Public Library from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.

Proposals for commissioned lanterns should include: sketch and written description of lantern, materials, dimensions.

Proposals are due Nov. 15 to Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places Coordinator at meppard@vailgov.com or 970.479.2344. For additional information about the 15th Annual Vail Winterfest, visit DiscoverVail.com or artinvail.com.