Carpe Wine: The wine region of the year

Drum roll, please … America’s Wine Region of the Year for 2024 has been announced by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and it’s none other than Mendocino County in California . While I’m so happy this award will shine light on the Mendocino wine region, I admit I’m a bit sad that one of California’s best-kept secrets – void of crowds, traffic, pomp and circumstance – has been revealed in such a big way. I’m hoping it doesn’t change the region too much.

Mendocino has long been a hidden gem in the wine world, with vineyards dating back to the 1800s, thanks to early settlers with Italian roots. Fast forward to today, and Mendocino is a thriving – under the radar – wine region. While it may not attract the visitors that its neighboring Sonoma and Napa Counties do, its grapes have been in demand for years. A large portion of Mendocino grapes are used in higher end wineries in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Just to be clear, it’s legal to have a small amount of fruit from other wine regions used in a wine labeled with a specific American Viticultural Area (AVA), such as Napa Valley or Sonoma.

Where is Mendocino County?

The Mendocino wine region is north of Sonoma and west of Lake County; it is the northernmost wine-producing region in California . A big part of its elusiveness is that it’s not easy to get to. Mendocino is nearly a three-hour drive from San Francisco and the nearest airport – Sonoma County Airport (STS) – is a two-hour drive.

Why Mendocino?

The region is setting a model for sustainable growth. It boasts the largest number of certified organic and biodynamic acres under vine in the entire nation and accounts for one-third of the organically farmed vineyard acreage in the state of California. That said, Mendocino has been dubbed California’s greenest AVA. But more importantly, the wine is awesome and when compared to some of its more southerly wine neighbors—incredibly affordable.

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Mayacamas mountain range, Mendocino County has a unique geography with a kaleidoscope of flavors for winemakers to work with. The county’s 12 distinct AVAs encompass many landscapes: cool, coastal vineyards with strong fog influence; warm inland valleys with rolling, sunbaked hills; and mountains covered with forests. Among this array of microclimates are areas ideal for growing pinot noir, chardonnay and zinfandel, as well as other notable varietals like gewürztraminer and riesling. Mendocino County’s most famous AVA, Anderson Valley, is particularly known for its pinot noir.

Where to stay in Mendocino

With more than 100 wineries, there are a lot of ways to sip in Mendocino County. I suggest starting in Anderson Valley, located an hour southeast of the coastal town of Mendocino. This area is home to 30+ wineries and tasting rooms that are easily accessible via state highway 128, making navigating your wine tastings much simpler. Stay in the center of Anderson Valley at The Booneville Hotel where you can easily get to the local restaurants, tasting rooms and wineries along 128. For more ideas, see the free Mendocino Wine Travel Guide and itineraries over on CarpeTravel.com.

Here are some standout stops in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley to add to your next wine vacation…

Roederer Estate is a must for bubble lovers. Owned by the famed Champagne house, Louis Roederer, which produces Cristal, this winery crafts some of the most elegant Champenoise method sparkling wines made outside of France.

Pennyroyal Farm & Winery is a great option for both lunch and wine tasting. Try one of Pennyroyal’s farm tours and cheese tastings, followed by a wine tasting or a light lunch on their expansive patio paired with a glass of sauvignon blanc or pinot noir.

Perched above the Navarro River, Toulouse Vineyards invites visitors to savor their wines and stunning views. The estate crafts sustainable wines from vibrant aromatics like gewurztraminer and pinot gris to a collection of single-vineyard and blended pinot noirs.

Goldeneye was founded in 1996 by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn, yes, that Duckhorn . The winery is focused on single-vineyard pinot noirs but you’ll also find bubbles and gewurztraminer in their lineup.

A few more must sips – Twomey, Maggy Hawke , Navarro Vineyards, SEAWOLF Wines and Handley Cellars.

Sip on Mendocino at Home

Finding a Mendocino wine at home is easier than you think. Not all wines from Mendocino County will be labeled as Mendocino. Remember, there are 12 distinct AVAs in the region, which means each region can have its own name displayed. That said, look for bottles from this region labeled as Anderson Valley, Mendocino, Mendocino Ridge, Pine Mountain, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley and Yorkville Highlands.