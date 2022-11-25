Catching up with Kelly Newman: Q&A with Edwards Boutique Owner

Kelly Newman offers home decor and hostess gifts at her Edwards store, 714 Home.

Kelly Newman moved to Vail and opened 714 Home about nine months before pandemic shutdowns, but that didn’t stop her shop from gaining momentum, and ultimately becoming a favorite boutique for locals and visitors. She named the store after both her wedding anniversary and her daughter’s birthday (July 14). It showcases natural, earthy, textured items to give your home a unique and relaxed feel — or to give special (and sometimes sassy) gifts to loved ones. Through 714 Home, she helps people create more comfortable and welcoming homes, or wrap up precious presents for everything from baby showers to hostess gifts. From furniture and fixtures to handmade, soy-based candles and cowhide bags to tea towels, notebooks, wallets and charms honoring all kinds of dogs, you’ll find a plethora of delights at 714 Home.

How would you characterize your boutique, in terms of look and feel?

One of our top aspirations when we opened 714 Home was to create an atmosphere that was welcomed by locals and visitors alike. We so very much appreciate when our customers share how warm, inviting and comfortable they feel in 714 Home. Our inventory and displays are updated weekly, which always provides opportunities to find new or vintage pieces.

How do you curate your items?

I always strive to focus on locating and showcasing unique and affordable gifts. 714 Home accessories are many times sourced from small businesses and sole proprietors from across the globe. Supporting entrepreneurs has always been important to me.

Who do you credit your eye for design to?

I credit my mother for my eye for design. She always had fabulous taste, and our homes were always decorated beautifully. She decorated with a budget in mind, so she also is credited for my desire to be affordable at 714 Home.

What are some of your favorite items in the store for the fall and winter?

We have so much fun decorating the shop for all holiday seasons. Some of my favorite items in the shop today are our soft and cozy blankets, our specialty scented soy candles and our rugs. Of course, everyone loves our Christmas displays.

How has your boutique evolved, or changed, since you first opened?

It’s been very rewarding to see what our customers find attractive and in demand. Our offerings have evolved based on customer feedback. We have introduced a line of baby gifts recently, and our shop has become wildly popular for wedding and hostess gifts. We do offer gift baskets, boxes and bags for every occasion.

Why is in-person interaction and shopping important to you?

The live experience of seeing, touching and smelling an item can never be replaced. We know we are so very fortunate to be able to meet and get to know our customers. In fact, it’s so rewarding when many of them stop by just to say hello or share pictures of recent purchases on display in their homes.

What do you love most about your work?

I get to combine all of my passions of design, retail and meeting new and interesting people every day. 714 Home has become a community attraction and gathering place.

How did your experience as a speech-language pathologist benefit you in working with customers?

Being a speech pathologist is heavily based on service, as is being in retail. To be successful in a service industry, one must have good listening skills, enjoy people and solve problems.

How is this a dream come true for you?

It’s always been a dream of mine to own a small business, and the Vail Valley is absolutely the best location I could imagine operating 714 Home.

What would you say to people about following their dreams?

Find something you are passionate about, give it your best efforts and you will often find success and happiness.