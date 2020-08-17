Current Glenwood Canyon closure the longest in memory

Through the years 2003: Weather closed portions of Interstate 70 between Morrison and Glenwood Springs for several days in March . A June sinkhole on Vail Pass also closed the highway for a time.

2004: A rockslide punched "van-sized" holes in the road deck of the westbound lanes.

2019: Another rockslide in the canyon closed the highway for a time.

2020: Another rockslide, another road closure.

Unlike baseball, which keeps statistics on virtually every aspect of the game, tracking highway closures is mostly a matter of web searching and memory. But the current closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood is the longest in anyone’s memory.

The Grizzly Creek Fire sparked on Aug. 10. As of Aug. 17, the highway had been closed a week, with no firm plans to reopen the road.

The I-70 mountain corridor from Morrison to Glenwood Springs closes down from time to time, usually due to rockslides, avalanches or weather. But those closures usually don’t last long.

“We’d usually tell guests, ‘They’ll get it open in an hour or two,’” said Rob LeVine, former general manager of the Antlers Lodge in Vail. LeVine noted the closures due to avalanches in the winter of 2018-19, but even those closures were relatively short-lived.

A string of storms in March of 2003 created what was then called a “record” closure of the highway through the mountains. The highway was closed, off and on in spots, from Morrison through Glenwood Springs several days beginning March 18.

Plenty of rockslides

Spring generally brings rockslides to the High Country. Given the topography of Glenwood Canyon, the interstate there is particularly prone to falling rocks.

A big rockfall in 2004 closed the highway for a time, and the westbound lanes for a few weeks. That rockfall punched “van-sized” holes in the road deck of the westbound lanes. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for more than 24 hours.

Roughly the same thing happened in 2019, as well as March of this year.

The canyon isn’t the only area where rockfalls can strike. Transportation officials are aware of the most common slide zones, and the highway will occasionally close for blasting work. Still, a large slide in the spring of 2019 closed the interstate just east of Copper Mountain for a while.

Again in 2003, runoff from a heavy winter in early June caused a culvert to collapse under the highway on Vail Pass. That sinkhole closed the interstate for a while, but the eastbound lanes soon carried two-way traffic during the few weeks it took to repair the westbound lanes.

Margaret Bowes is the director of the I-70 Coalition, a nonprofit alliance of several local government and business interests.

Bowes said she recalls that the last long closure was from the 2016 rockfall in the canyon.

Still, she added, the interstate “is almost always open,” adding that rockfall, avalanches and other natural closures seem to be more frequent in recent years.

No easy detours

As motorists, and particularly truckers are learning, there are no easy detours.

The current recommended detour is the southern route, which takes trucks to U.S. Highway 50 at Poncha Springs on the eastern side. That highway takes motorists over Monarch Pass and through Gunnison and Montrose before rejoining I-70 at Grand Junction.

A northern route takes U.S. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass, and through Steamboat Springs. Due to construction on State Highway 13 between Rifle and Meeker, transportation officials are working to steer trucks away from that route. The current recommended northern detour takes traffic west nearly to Rangely, then south to Loma, west of Grand Junction.

The detour was apparently too much for one trucker Monday morning. A semi tractor-trailer rig hauling a westbound load for Amazon eased up the highay off-ramp Monday, then swerved back onto the interstate on-ramp. The driver made it about a mile before being pulled over by the Colorado State Patrol.

The closure has also made travel difficult for those who live and work on different sides of the canyon.

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek Monday said that 20 or more of his office’s officers and office employees live west of Glenwood Canyon. Those employees get through over Cottonwood Pass, which is closed to other traffic, van Beek said.

The current closure is likely a record, one that’s being set anew every hour.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com.