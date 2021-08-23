Cyclist dies after collapsing at Triple Bypass event

A spokesperson for the Triple Bypass cycling event has confirmed that a participant died after collapsing during the event on Saturday.

It was the only casualty of the event, the spokesperson confirmed, and occurred near the bottom of Loveland Pass.

Jennifer Barbour said the rider collapsed near an aid station and received assistance quickly.

“State Patrol and Clear Creek Ambulance showed up soon thereafter, and they did try to resuscitate him for dozens of minutes,” Barbour said.

Barbour said the Triple Bypass event will be issuing a press release about the incident, which appeared to be a result of natural causes.

The Triple Bypass takes riders 120 miles from Evergreen to Vail over Juniper, Loveland and Vail passes.