Eagle County attracts a new law practice in Avon

Daniel Diaz Leyva



Business name: Diaz Leyva Group.

Location: Avon and Miami, Florida.

Date opened: 2017. Launch of the new firm name and website is Jan. 25.

Owner: Daniel Diaz Leyva.

Contact information: Call 305-846-2681, or go to http://www.diazleyvagroup.com.

What goods and services do you provide? I am an accomplished attorney and trusted adviser with a broad range of transactional experience, focused on the areas of real estate and business.

I co-founded boutique law practice Diaz Leyva Group, representing owner-operators, investors, family offices, home builders and developers as well as bank and non-bank lenders. My team and I support clients in structuring, joint venturing, acquiring, financing, leasing, developing and selling real estate, as well as in loan transactions for bank and non-bank lenders.

I also serve as outside general counsel, advising clients on legal matters across their daily business affairs. This is in addition to offering and managing an outsourced legal department that delivers a process-driven approach to serve a client’s ongoing transactional needs.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Diaz Leyva Group, formerly known as Diaz Leyva & Gil, is launching its new brand, name and website Jan. 25. During the pandemic, our firm experienced changes, growth and new directions to service clients. As a result, we felt pulled to rebrand under a structure that better represented how we’ve evolved in this climate.

Adding to that, my family and I moved to Colorado for what we thought would be a few months. My personal and professional life fully intersected when the move propelled my firm’s work nationally. Eight months later, our kids are enrolled in school in the Vail Valley and my team and I are serving clients in Colorado, Florida and across the nation. Colorado is truly our home away from home.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I deliver corporate knowledge with personalized access. I am known for mitigating client risk in business deals, creating awareness of issues and guiding clients through to decision-making options. The relationships I build with clients transcend the law, making me a known and trusted adviser, always upholding the highest level of discretion.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? As a small business owner myself, I understand first-hand the challenges facing my clients. As a result, this guides my philosophy of being thoughtful and sensitive to those challenges and each particular client’s needs. My clients can expect a timely response with well-reasoned, direct options in order for them to make effective business decisions. Once that business decision is made, we execute on behalf of our client in order to further their interests.

Tell us a little about your background, education, and experience: Prior to co-founding Diaz Leyva Group I practiced as an attorney and government relations consultant and served in various management positions for a number of well-known firms, including as a managing partner and director of business development and strategic planning. Most recently, I was with Foley & Lardner LLP, one of our nation’s oldest and most respected AmLaw 50 law firms. I graduated from the University of Miami with Honors with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (Finance) and from St. Thomas University School of Law with a Juris Doctor.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? How we came to open our Colorado office was not anything I was expecting. I brought the family out for the summer in 2019. I set up an office in Avon and worked remotely for a couple of months. Little did I know that it would be a test run that led to allowing me and my family to move here shortly after the pandemic hit. I now have a full-time office in Avon and we are enjoying everything the valley has to offer.