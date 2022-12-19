Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage

Mountain Garage Solutions can help organize and upgrade your home's garage

Mountain Garage Solutions/courtesy photo

Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions.

Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties.

Date opened: Nov. 15.

Owner: Chuck Hair

Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or email MGSVail1@gmail.com

What goods or services do you provide? Think, “extreme garage makeover — mountain style!” We offer design, flooring, cabinet and storage solutions for the often-overlooked space in your garage.

What’s new or exciting at your place? The garage is typically the most unsightly part of our homes and to see it transformed into an attractive, organized space is pretty cool.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We offer a thoughtful, comprehensive design, quality products and professional installation all in one place.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? It’s simple: We provide clear communication and timely execution.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I moved to the Vail Valley after college at Clemson. I now live in Eagle with my wife, daughter and two dogs. I have worked in the residential home remodeling and new construction fields for over 20 years.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? While setting up accounts with different suppliers, I had three different people say, “I wish someone would help me with my garage!” Too bad they aren’t in the Vail Valley.