Eagle County records sixth COVID death since July 31

Eagle County’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Sept. 2.

Eagle County updated its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect another death on Tuesday, the sixth since July 31 and the 29th death of a county resident since the start of the pandemic.

Eagle County Public Health confirmed a male in his 50s died Aug. 26 due to COVID-19.

There has also been an uptick in hospitalizations in recent days, with seven new hospitalizations reported since August 26. No hospitalizations of minors have been reported.

“The reason for the uptick in hospitalizations and death is the delta variant,” wrote Justin Patrick, Eagle County’s strategic director of communications, in an email. “It is more transmissible and more severe. We would add that the risk of severe disease and hospitalization is much greater if someone is not fully vaccinated (including unvaccinated). In addition, getting infected and hospitalized for someone who is fully vaccinated is greater if they are immunocompromised or 60 and older.”

Eighty-five percent of the 233 COVID cases reported since June 1 have been among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.