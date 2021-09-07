Eagle County COVID dashboard now shows case incidence by vaccination status, number of children infected

The 7-day case rate by vaccination status graph, showing the rate of infections per 100,000 in Eagle County, as of Tuesday. The data will be updated weekly.

Screen shot

Eagle County’s community COVID-19 monitoring dashboard now shows case incidence by vaccination status, as well as child case rates by age groups. The dashboard was updated to provide the info over the Labor Day weekend in Eagle County.

The dashboard also shows active hospitalizations — as of Sept. 6 there are three in Eagle County, down from nine on Aug. 31.

No new deaths have been added to the dashboard since the most recent death, a man in his 50s, which occurred on August. 26. It was the 29th recorded COVID death in Eagle County.

The dashboard does not track incidence of hospitalizations by vaccination status, but recent information provided by Eagle County Strategic Director of Communications Justin Patrick, as of Sept. 2, indicates there have been 78 hospitalizations in 2021, and eight of those hospitalized, or about 10 percent, have been among fully vaccinated individuals.

Eagle County is currently reporting a 76 percent vaccination rate among residents.

Data showing the weekly COVID case rate by school age groups in Eagle County has been added to the community COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. Reported cases among kids ages 14-17 grew to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in recent weeks.

Screen shot

A recent spike in cases among Eagle County individuals ages 14-17 can be seen in the dashboard’s new graph, as well. The graph tracks the infection rate per 1,000 people, and shows a rate of 21 per 1,000 for kids ages 14-17 as of Sept. 5.

Eagle Valley High School reported 36 new cases at the school last week. The school implemented a 2-week mask mandate as a result, joining the K-8 schools in the district which also have a mask mandate in place for students and teachers.

U.S. Forest Service federal buildings, including the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger Station in Minturn, and all Vail Resorts-owned indoor establishments are currently requiring masks, as well.