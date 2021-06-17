Eagle County Paramedics Services hires Michelle Gennett as HR manager

Eagle County Paramedic Services recently announced that Michelle Gennett has joined the team as human resources manager. Gennett, a 19-year Eagle County resident, has 18 years of progressive HR experience in various disciplines and industries.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michelle to the team,” said Amy Gnojek, Eagle County Paramedic Services’ CEO and CFO. “Alongside patient care, our employees are our No. 1 priority. Michelle brings competence, compassion and experience to our Human Resource department and ensures our staff feels supported and successful throughout their experience with us from their initial interview to benefits and professional support to retirement.”

For the past seven years, Gennett has worked as a senior human resources consultant, managing recruiting, performance management, benefits, HRIS systems, payroll, employee relations and more for clients in industries including government entities, construction, indie book stores, ranch, retail, hospitality, restaurants, golf clubs, luxury property management and destination services. Prior to that, Gennett worked at Sonnenalp Hotel for almost 10 years; she also worked for the Gallegos Corporation.

“I am so happy and proud to join the impressive team at ECPS,” Gennett said. “They are a special group of people who truly care about their work and our community. It’s no wonder they were recognized in the top 50 best places to work by Outside.“

Originally from New Jersey, Gennett has a bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York and a master’s degree from the University of Denver. She also served in the Peace Corps for two years.

Eagle County Paramedic Services operates ambulances using five stations from Gypsum to Vail, with up to 14 ambulances providing 24-7, 365-day coverage. Last year, the Paramedic Services answered 5,900 calls from Vail Pass to Hanging Lake. ECPS transports people having medical emergencies, conducts community health services to underserved people in Eagle County and also conducts education and training programs. For more information about the district, visit eaglecountyparamedics.com or call 970-926-5270.