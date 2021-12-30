The year in photos: A look back at 2021 through the lens of Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann

Oh, what a year. Feels like we achieved a little bit more normalcy than last year, but these past 12 months will still go down in the history books.
The photos I chose to represent the year 2021 were picked based on the most newsworthy premise. There were others that might have slipped through the cracks as “better photos,” but these to me were the most influential when it comes to what we experienced in this little portion of Colorado and an even smaller section of the world.
It’s hard going through and picking a select few photos when so much has happened throughout the year. Hard-hitting news like canyon closures and wildfires to powder days and kids doing cute things — they all have a place in documenting what happened in Eagle County. Behind a lens, you look at what happens in this valley differently. You also are able to see more than most do. So here’s my attempt to sum the year up through my eyes and pressing a button clicking the shutter of my camera.
The pandemic was still going strong, though the difference from 2020 is events came back. Though, they came back differently than before, whether it was limited capacity or vaccination requirements at local venues. Nonetheless, they came back. Concerts, sporting events and most things in between helped our valley come back to life.
Then there’s the weather. A lower-than-average snow season and precipitation can guarantee one thing in Colorado — wildfires and low river flows. We had one fire pretty close to home in Sylvan Lake State Park early on in the summer. Then came the rains later in the summer, which helped to prevent new fires, but aggravated the scars of old ones such as the Grizzly Creek Fire the year before. Hence, a summer marked by Interstate 70 closures in Glenwood Canyon.
The valley, like always, lost some very influential people. In-person graduations without restrictions came back and school was in session without block schedules or smaller learning pods, even if most students had to wear masks for a second year in a row.
Again, I can’t reiterate enough how hard it is to choose a select few photos to go in print that captures the year. With that said, make sure to check out the online story where you can see far more photos than what’s able to make it into the print edition.