Time Machine: Local Freedom Riders 4-H club marks 20th anniversary

Members of the Freedom Riders 4-H Club perform at the 2016 Eagle County Fair & Rodeo. The club marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Enterprise file photo

5 years ago

Week of Aug. 4, 2016

Castle Peak Life and Rehabilitation announced a planned October opening of its new facility in Eagle.

The town of Gypsum hired Jeremy Rietmann as its new economic development director.

The Three Rivers All Stars — a baseball team comprised of 13- and 14-year-olds from the Eagle, Glenwood Springs and Aspen areas — won the state title and traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to represent Colorado at the regional Little League tournament.

10 years ago

Week of Aug. 4, 2011

The Eagle County Freedom Riders 4-H equestrian team celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The Eagle Town Board voted to place a $2 per room, per night hotel bed tax on the ballot. Money generated from the proposed tax was earmarked for town marketing efforts.

Phillip Rivera won the largest zucchini contest at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.

20 years ago

Week of Aug. 2, 2001

Some local boaters pushed for creation of a kayak park at the Eagle County Fairgrounds section of the Eagle River.

The 10,000-acre Castle Peak Ranch north of Eagle was offered for sale. The asking price was $39 million.

Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer amended his lawsuit against the town of Eagle, arguing that as a public utility provider, the town was obligated to extend water service to his proposed Frost Creek development. His lawsuit also claimed the town was attempting to impose regulations beyond its boundaries.

An expansion project was underway at the Gypsum Public Library.

30 years ago

Week of Aug. 8, 1991

Eagle County officials said they favored Gypsum as the water provider for the county airport. The town’s service proposal carried a $325,000 price tag.

An 11-year-old Eagle boy received 57 stitches on his face after a 13-year-old from Ohio accidentally shot him with a BB gun. The Ohio youth was charged with third degree assault and prohibited use of a weapon.

A gully washer thwarted a rubber duck race during Gypsum Celebration Days. The race was planned as a fundraiser for the local Kiwanis Club, but about 100 of the rubber ducks were lost when a huge rainstorm hit in the middle of the event.

Beau Oyler, Jared Parker and Pete the dog took second place in the Gypsum Celebration Days parade contest.

40 years ago

Week of Aug. 6, 1981

The U.S. Forest Service scheduled two public hearings for the Adam’s Rib draft environmental impact statement. The highly anticipated EIS was slated for release Aug. 6.

The Eagle Town Board reviewed plans for the Brush Creek Terrace subdivision, voicing concerns about access from Brush Creek Road, snow removal and recreation options.

Eagle received a dreary report from the University of Colorado’s Graduate School of Business Administration. The report showed that during 1980 the town’s general merchandise sales tax revenues dropped 32% and its building materials sales revenues dropped 84%.

50 years ago

Week of Aug. 5, 1971

The Eagle Valley Enterprise supported a proposal from the Eagle Town Board to institute zoning regulations in the community. “Zoning in the village is something we have needed for a long time. For instance, as things stand now, say you live in a nice house in a nice neighborhood. Your neighbor sells his property, whether it be a home or vacant lot. The new owner could put in a garage, stable, honky tonk or whatever, there is nothing in the village statute to prevent it.”

Major rail lines across the country were silent because of a national strike “But the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad kept the track hopping along the Dotsero Cutoff and the Royal Gorge routes, carrying cargo for the other rail lines,” the Enterprise reported. One the trains that passed over the cutoff through Bond was packed solid with mail.

Local youth prepared for the Eagle County Fair. The Eagle Valley Roping Club planned a gymkhana as part of the event.

Kathy Chandler, Ann Koonce, Len Hammock, Julee Talent and Kathy Albertson attended band camp in Durango.

60 years ago

Week of Aug. 3, 1961

The Colorado Game and Fish Department announced plans for a reservoir at Yeoman Park south of Eagle.

“The new all-steel county fairgrounds building is scheduled for arrival this week,” the Enterprise reported. “Hopes are high that it will be up and ready for use in time for the county fair.”

Gypsum girls Shirley Eaton and Alexis Bertroch won the district 4-H home economics demonstration contest and they were set to attend the Colorado State Fair.

The Eagle Town Board approved a plan to install street name signs. “House numbers are the responsibility of homeowners, but the numbering system is yet to be determined,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle Lake Mill, an abandoned mine building, was struck by lightning and burned to the ground. Meanwhile, heavy rains caused several road washouts around the county.

70 years ago

Week of Aug. 2, 1951

Heavy rain and “unprecedented cloudbursts” tied up rail and highway travel in the northern parts of Eagle County. A torrent of rainwater ran down Red Dirt Canyon, cutting a gully that spanned 16 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

Local 4-H kids prepared for their annual achievement day. A highlight of the event was a catch-it calf contest following the livestock showmanship competition.

“Louisa,” a movie starring Ronald Reagan, was the feature at the Eagle Theater.

80 years ago

Week of Aug. 1, 1941

Eagle County sent off its seventh Red Cross shipment, which weighed 135 pounds and included wool dresses, sweaters and hospital bed sheets. Local women contributed a total of 608 hours of labor to sew the items.

In international news, the U.S. was considering what the formation of a new government in Japan might mean for international relations.