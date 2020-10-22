East Vail wildlife fence returns for the coming winter

The town of Vail for the second winter is installing wildlife fencing near the Interstate 70 interchange in East Vail.

Debbie Eno | Special to the Daily

The town of Vail is bringing back temporary fencing that was installed last year in East Vail to reduce the potential for motor vehicle collisions with bighorn sheep and other wildlife.

The fencing was first built in April along the north side of the North Frontage Road following the loss of three bighorn sheep over several months.

The town has worked with it partners from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife to return the temporary fencing. Installation will begin the week of Nov. 2, with the fence remaining in place until mid-July 2021. Permit approvals for construction in the right-of-way are in place from the transportation department.

At the Oct. 20 meeting of the Vail Town Council, Town Manager Scott Robson told councilmembers he hopes this is the last season for the temporary fencing. That temporary fence, while effective, drew some complaints from residents who called the fence unsightly.

“We’re making great progress with (the transportation department) on permanent, well-designed fencing,” Robson said. “We hope in the next two years we’ll have permanent fencing in East Vail, paid for mostly, if not exclusively by (the transportation department).”

For this season’s project, the town has contracted with Strategic Fence & Co. for the approximately $22,000 project, which the town is funding. The fence will run from the East Vail Interchange along the north side of the North Frontage Road west to Katsos Road. During construction, the westbound Frontage Road shoulder will be closed for one to two days.

For more information, email Vail Environmental Sustainability Director Kristen Bertuglia, kbertuglia@vailgov.com.