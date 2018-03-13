EAT: From ranch house to restaurant, Mirabelle continues to please the palate (video)

From its humble beginnings as a 19th century farmhouse along Beaver Creek well before this was a world-class resort to becoming an award winning restaurant, Mirabelle provides one of the most unique dining experiences you'll find in the Vail Valley.

Mirabelle became a restaurant in 1982, shortly after Beaver Creek Resort opened to the public in 1980. Certified Belgian Master chef Daniel Joly took over in 1991 and Daniel, along with his wife, Nathalie, have preserved the charm and experience of Mirabelle for over two decades.

"Mirabelle is so unique due to its location. The fact that this was a ranch in a vast valley before Beaver Creek resort was here is part of that experience," Joly said. "It is not just the food, it's the ambiance and the history."

But Joly does have a passion for food, of course. He has a talent for it as well. He has received many kudos for his culinary skills throughout the industry but he likes to stick to the basics and let the flavor speak for itself.

"I think our job is to find the best ingredients from farmers and local sources or even from our own garden and transform them," Joly said, referring to their own greenhouse they have on the property. "It's fun for me to find a new way to present the ingredients to our customers and to make the ingredients shine."

Success has come from hard work and a dedication to the craft of creating deliciously creative cuisine. Awards have been granted from culinary institutions and publications like Wine Spectator, the James Beard House, Zagat and Bon Appetit, just to name a few. But Joly will tell you how he measures success.

"I believe that success comes from doing something that you enjoy, but you have to enjoy life as well.," Joly said. "We love to share our enthusiasm about food and focus on the guest experience. And I'm not alone here, our team at Mirabelle is great and I'm lucky to have each of them."