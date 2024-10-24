Halloween festivities, a classic concert experience and more in the Vail Valley this weekend

The Alpine Arts Center is hosting pumpkin carving this weekend.

Alpine Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Halloween Fun on Friday

With Oct. 31 landing in the middle of the week, there are plenty of things going on for Halloween leading up to the actual date of the holiday. This edition of Weekend Picks will include events happening on Friday, but there is also a roundup of Halloween festivities that span from Saturday, Oct. 25, to Saturday, Nov. 2, that will appear in Saturday’s paper. Here’s what’s happening for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 24:

Pumpkin Carving Party

A Pumpkin Carving Party is happening at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring your own pumpkin and all ages are invited to create some fun and spooky jack-o-lanterns with the tools and templates provided by Alpine Arts Center. Adults, grab a beer or glass of wine from the Art Bar. AlpineArtsCenter.org .

Parents Night Out

Vail Recreation Center’s Halloween Parents Night Out is at the Vail Gymnastics Center from 6-8:30 p.m. Kids ages 5-12 get tricks for treats, costume contest, open gym, registration is required at VailRec.org .

ECCA Halloween Bash

Eagle County Charter Academy’s Third Annual Halloween Bash will be held at The Hythe Vail at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. This fun event for the adults is a fundraiser to support Eagle County Charter Academy’s teachers and staff. Tickets are $75 and include food and one drink ticket as well as dancing to DJ tunes and costumes galore. There is also a robust client auction, so even if you can’t get to the event you can still bid on some unique items and support the school. The silent auction has great items like lodging, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates, a 5-class pass at the new PLNK fitness in Avon, hand-painted bottles of Veuve Clicquot for specific holidays and fun items like being the principal for the day or skiing with the teachers. Go to the school’s Facebook Page to learn more.

Mountain Youth Movie Night

On Friday, the Valley’s Voice group within Mountain Youth is sponsoring a Halloween movie night for high school students at Capitol Theater in Eagle starting at 8 p.m. The event itself is free and there will be free popcorn and a drink for the first 50 high schoolers that RSVP. There will also be some giveaways before the movie begins like earbuds, a portable charger and other goodies teens love along with a prize for best costume. MountainYouth.org .

The Evolution at Route 6 Café Halloween Party

Evolution will play and ’80s concert for Halloween at Route 6 Cafe in EagleVail on Friday. Evolution/Courtesy photo

80s Halloween Party at Route 6

Time to get totally tubular at the ’80s themed Halloween party at Route 6 Cafe on Friday night. The Evolution will be playing the tunes. Get ready to dance the night away with hits from this iconic era. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Life is a Carnival: The Last Waltz Tour

Life is a Carnival: The Last Waltz Tour will make a stop at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday in Beaver Creek. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has a very special performance on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Beaver Creek. Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24 commemorates the last concert performed by The Band on Nov. 25, 1976, at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom. It was the subject matter of a documentary by Martin Scorsese and Rolling Stone calls that documentary the greatest concert movie of all time.

This concert will feature a star-studded line up of artists including Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns. Lucas Nelson will join for three performances in Colorado, including the show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

At press time, the only tickets available were for the orchestra pit, which might be perfect if you want to see these stars up close. To see any one of these artists at the Vilar Center would be a treat, but to see them in this setting, paying tribute to this iconic event, is going to be something extra special. For more information, go to VilarPAC.org . If the Vilar Center does sell out, you can also check various social media platforms to see if anyone is selling any tickets.

Dog Adoptions at Inn at Riverwalk in Edwards

The Inn at Riverwalk is hosting another dog adoption event again this Friday. Head on down to this cozy hotel in Edwards and visit with the puppies who are looking for a fur-ever home. The Eagle County Animal Shelter & Services teams up with the Inn at Riverwalk and the community to help facilitate adoptions. The event will go from 4 until 6 p.m. Since Halloween is so close, costumes are encouraged and there will be lots of family fun to be had.

Whether they are in costume or not, these dogs are going to be cute and very hard to resist, but do take some time to ask yourself questions about dog adoption before you bring Fido home:

Do you own or rent? Some rentals do not allow pets or have a pet deposit in addition to rent.

What is your work situation? Do you have two or three jobs and won’t be home much? Can you bring your dog to the office?

What is your lifestyle like? Are you active and can get your dog outside to play on a regular basis?

Can you afford a dog? Food, pet supplies and medical bills all add up. Remember, you are responsible for the pet during its entire lifetime.

You can email AnimalServices@EagleCounty.us if you have more questions about what pet ownership entails in Eagle County.

New Roots Colorado Family Harvest Fest

New Roots Colorado is hosting an event this Sunday at the Eagle River Center. New Roots Colorado/Courtesy photo

Come on down to the Eagle River Center on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. for the Family Harvest Festival courtesy of New Roots Colorado and the town of Eagle. The event is family friendly and will feature a fall market with local craft and food vendors, trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, yard games, bouncy castle, a petting zoo and live music. The best thing about the Family Harvest Fest is the lunch prepared with local ingredients like Gerard Family Beef and Peak Microgreens. The mission of New Roots is to support healthy, local, sustainable food access through education, outreach and partnership. Get your tickets via Eventbrite .