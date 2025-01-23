Obituary: Hunt Talmage

Hunt Talmage

May 10, 1944 – January 12, 2025

International Business Lawyer, Edward Taylor Hunt Talmage, III (“Hunt”) died in Aurora, Colorado, on January 12, 2025 after a short illness. He was eighty.

Hunt was the son of Edward TH Talmage Jr. (“Eddie”) and Dorothy Rogers Talmage. His family was one of the original homeowners when Vail opened in 1962. Hunt was an avid skier. Between 1962 and 1966, Hunt spent considerable time in Vail (he described it as his ski bum years), and held many positions, including professional photographer, professional chef and cook (at the Red Lion), ski instructor, ski patrolman, ski repairman and technician, contractor, carpenter and construction worker.

Hunt received his J.D. in 1971 from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. in English and Philosophy in 1968 from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He attended the Sorbonne, University of Paris from 1964-1965. He lived abroad (in Bangkok, Thailand; Beirut, Lebanon; and Abidjan, Ivory Coast) and practiced law from 1971 until his retirement on July 1, 2022. He was recognized for his experience in energy and natural resources investments, particularly in the renewable energy, petroleum, petrochemical, and mining sectors. He was also experienced in financial transactions with a focus on corporate lending and project finance, and debt and corporate restructuring. He regularly represented sponsors, contractors and suppliers in infrastructure and industrial investments and services and acted in numerous types of M&A transactions. He was the author of numerous legal articles and had experience in legislative reform in more than 15 countries.

Hunt was a member of the Bars of the District of Columbia and the U.S. Supreme Court, the District of Columbia Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He is a past Chair of the Section on Energy Environment Natural Resources and Infrastructure Law of the International Bar Association. He was previously a Council Member of the IBA’s Legal Practice Division. He was lifetime honorary member of the British Club of Bangkok and a member of the Royal Bangkok Sports Club. He was a wine connoisseur and a proud member of the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. Mr. Talmage was an avid sportsman. In his younger years, he was an expert skier (he lived in Vail). He was a skilled shot and played tennis for many years. He was a member of the Social Register.

Hunt is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathrin J. Talmage, of Aurora, Colorado, his sister, Constance C. Talmage of Aurora, Colorado, his brother, Kenneth K. Talmage (Jin Kim) of Rancho Mirage, California, his daughter Carey Anderson Rash (Todd) of Vail, his sons E. Taylor H. Talmage IV (Natalya Imboden) of Hood River, Oregon, Bret Mueller of Aurora, Colorado and Adrian Mueller (Meredith) of Westport, Connecticut, and nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Dorothy Rogers Talmage Scholarship Fund at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, PO Box 910585, Denver, CO 80291-0585.