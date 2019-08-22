Obituary: Michael Grimaldi

Michael J Grimaldi of Edwards, Colorado, passed away suddenly Sunday, August 18. He was 45 years of age. He is formerly from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has lived in the Vail Valley since 2007.

He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a BS degree in Safety Sciences. He was the beloved son of Debbi and Mike Grimaldi and dear brother of Matthew and brother-in-law to Priska. Nelio and Kayla, his niece and nephew will miss him dearly.

He was the president of Mountain Time Health and Safety. He did consulting work for numerous companies including RA Nelson. He loved the mountains and made the most of all the seasons. He will be greatly missed by Elle, his dog, and by many dear friends.