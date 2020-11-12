Shop with a Cop event set for Dec. 8 with a new format
Over the last 18 years, Eagle County law enforcement agencies have hosted the annual Shop with a Cop event. This event allows local elementary school children to be paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 event has adapted its format to comply with social distancing requirements.
The new format allows each child to receive a predetermined amount of money. The children can browse online and provide a list of gifts to law enforcement. Officers will then fulfill that list, wrap, label and deliver the gifts to the families on Dec. 8.
With participation from Eagle County Law Enforcement agencies, the 2020 Shop with a Cop event will help approximately 100 local families have a memorable holiday season. The event has served as a great way to build trusting relationships between law enforcement and young community members. With so many families struggling this year, agencies are accepting donations from community members to help those most in need.
If you would like to contribute to the event, cash or check donations are being accepted at the following locations:
Vail Police Department
Attention: Officer Brian Flynn — Shop with a Cop
75 S. Frontage Road W.
Vail, CO 81657
Avon Police Department
Attention: Officer Balmore Herrera — Shop with a Cop
60 Buck Creek Road, P.O. Box 975
Avon, CO 81620
Eagle, Eagle County
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office
Attention: Deputy Lisa Vasquez – Shop with a Cop
885 Chambers Ave
Eagle, CO 81631
For questions or comments regarding the Shop with a Cop event, please contact Officer Brian Flynn, Vail Police Department, at 970-479-2200, or email blfynn@vailgov.com.
