Suspect arrested in Friday evening shooting on I-70

The Eagle Police Department has apprehended a suspect implicated in a shooting that occurred Friday evening on Interstate 70 just east of Gypsum.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Eagle Police Department, deputies with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of shots fired on I-70, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

A 911 caller reported that the occupants of a vehicle traveling eastbound near Gypsum were being shot at by another vehicle, also traveling eastbound. The caller provided the make, model, color, license plate and approximate location of the offending vehicle, a significant help to police.

Law enforcement conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” in the area near the Eagle interchange, which required them to temporarily close I-70, according to the release.

A suspect in the shooting was detained and a firearm was located in the vehicle. Victims reported no physical injuries from the incident, but several bullet holes were identified in the side of their vehicle.

“Due to the apparent bullet hole locations and the suspect’s apparent disregard for human life for our traveling citizens, we were fortunate that victims walked away without injuries,” Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer said in the release.

“Law enforcement agencies were fortunate this didn’t result in a homicide,” Staufer continued. “I commend the 911 caller for sharing timely and detailed information, which led to the apprehension of a dangerous suspect.”

An ongoing investigation into the shooting will be led by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and charges will be filed by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com