Vail Christian ranked best Christian high school in Colorado for third straight year

Niche’s annual high school rankings are designed to reflect the entire school experience, including academics, teachers, diversity, student life, and student outcomes.

Vail Christian High School earned the top spot among Niche’s Best Christian High Schools in Colorado for the third year in a row. The results were announced in this year’s edition of Niche’s Best Schools in America rankings.

In addition, VCHS earned the No. 6 spot for Best College Prep Private High Schools in Colorado, ranking highest of all schools outside the Front Range.

Niche is the leading platform for researching U.S. schools, neighborhoods, and companies. Best Schools in America rankings analyzed U.S. Department of Education data and millions of student and parent reviews across factors like academics, teachers, and safety. This yields the most comprehensive data in the industry.

“I’m honored that Vail Christian High School has received this accolade for the third consecutive year,” said Steve O’Neil, head of school. “I believe this is a reflection of the culture of our school and our dedication to excellence. It’s evidenced in things like our boards’ quick and forward thinking approval of an investment in the most sophisticated high tech classroom solution for distance learning when a student is not able to be with us in-person, five days a week. This allows teachers to truly meet students where they are, making education flexible and giving parents confidence that their student is engaged in real-time education whether they are on campus or not. To date, this technology has been leveraged by students whose families have chosen to ride out the pandemic in remote locations, students who are staying home for other reasons, and student-athletes who travel to pursue their athletic competitions.”

Families from every corner of America and every background use Niche to research schools; filtering them by type, location and other criteria. The rankings are designed to reflect the entire school experience, including academics, teachers, diversity, student life, and student outcomes.

“While we don’t consider tools like the Niche rankings in creating curriculum or culture we recognize that they are extremely important to families making school decisions,” O’Neil said. “It’s especially true in times like this when there are an influx of new students to the Valley as a result of recent housing trends.”

The 2020 Best Schools rankings can be found in entirety at niche.com/k12/rankings/.