Vail Today: Obermeyer Sport celebrates its 71st season with throwback styles from the past (video)



Editor's note: This is part five of a six-part series on the latest and greatest finds at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show held in Denver in January. This trade show represents suppliers of consumer outdoor sports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

What do you hope to be doing at 98? For Klaus Obermeyer, he is right where he belongs, at the ski industry trade show surrounded by people who share a love for the industry and the company he started 71 years ago.

Obermeyer Sport makes a statement with their large booth and their founder sitting at the entrance to the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show in Denver, where over 1,000 brands showcase what's new – and in the case of Obermeyer Sport, something old that is "new" again.

With seven decades to draw from, Obermeyer Sport has resurrected some of their favorite styles from the past, starting with their Snell Pant.

"We brought the Snell Softshell Pant back, because we want to wear it!" said Tessa Caudle, engineer and product development for Obermeyer. "But we have also been seeing 60's and 70's style overalls and bibs trending, especially in flattering-feminine silhouettes and that’s something we do best," Caudle said.

The original Snell pant was designed decades ago for Nancy Snell, owner a well-curated ski shop in Aspen, CO, where Obermeyer Sport is based. The girls who worked in her shop wore uniforms, often sweaters and a stretch pant. Snell came to Nome Obermeyer with the request for a stretch pant with a higher-waist and suspenders that were also pretty. "Nome then designed the pant, selected a 2-way stretch softshell fabric since there was not a 4-way stretch softshell available at the time, and the pant sold well. Customers liked that they could wear it skiing and then transition without a wardrobe change to Après ski," Caudle said.

In addition to some throwback looks, Obermeyer stressed that they are always striving to meet the needs of their customers with added versatility and value. "Jackets that lend themselves to being an everyday coat as well as a ski jacket is a trend we are seeing. There's a desire for fewer, better made, quality products that are transitional and this coat line really fits that need," Caudle said.