Vail’s heart lived in pioneers like Lorraine Higbie

Lorraine Higbie was instrumental in helping create the 10th Mountain Hut system. The Vail pioneer died earlier this month.

Special to the Daily

Lorraine Nichols Higbie, who died earlier this month, was a Vail original in all sorts of ways.

She and husband Harley Higbie invested in Vail before it was Vail in the late 1950s, back when Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton called their dream the Trans Montane Rod and Gun Club, afraid that someone would steal their ski area idea. Lorraine and Harley caught Pete’s vision and invested more than money. They invested their lives.

The couple the first house on Mill Creek Circle, an upscale address now but the edge of town back in the early 1960s when Vail was a rough-and-tumble place with dirt streets.

“The Trailways buses went through here on Highway 6 on their way to Aspen,” Lorraine once said in an interview. “We could look out the window to see the buses, then run over to the other window to see if they stopped. If they stopped we knew we had some customers.”

First store, first stories

Lorraine and friend Gretta Parks opened one of Vail’s first stores, the Gondola Boutique, with a hair salon in the back. Lorraine’s daughter — now Lorraine Fairmont — worked part-time pulling curlers out of people’s hair.

Lorraine was one of Vail’s first cross-country skiers. Their Gondola Boutique was among the first to sell cross-country gear.

In her native Woodstock, Vermont, Lorraine used what may have been the nation’s first ski lift. Someone strung a rope on a pulley powered by a Ford Model T engine and up they went.

In Vail, she hosted a New Year’s fondue party every winter and a July 4 picnic every summer. The whole town was invited. She was an early and passionate supporter of Bravo!, the Vail International Dance Festival, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, and helped create the 10th Mountain Division Hut system.

When President Ford’s Western White House was on Vail’s Mill Creek Circle, he was a couple doors down from the Higbie clan.

On April 1, 1964, Vail Mountain was still brand new and getting lost was easy. Marty Koether did it. The 14-year old skied into then-undeveloped Game Creek Bowl. He used some of his Boy Scout survival skills and survived the night. Like much of Vail at the time, Lorraine Higbie spent most of the night on the mountain looking for him. Koether climbed out the next day. The ski run “Lost Boy” is named for him.

“I’ll never forget that night. It was a reflection of people. It was about surviving together. It was not about making piles of money,” Fairmont said.

A Vail Love Story

Lorraine and Harley met skiing, as it should be. Harley was one of four guys on a ski vacation in Europe when the group spotted Lorraine and offered her a ride down the mountain.

It might not have been love at first sight, but it came on pretty fast.

They met in March, were engaged in September, and were married in October in her native Woodstock, Vermont.

Harley reached a fork in his career path with two job options — one in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, his hometown, and one with George Caulkins and Caulkins Oil in Oklahoma City. They decided that Oklahoma would be OK, but they loved to ski, as did George Caulkins.

During the mid-to-late 1950s, Lorraine and Harley drove from Oklahoma City to Aspen to ski. When they’d head back to Oklahoma, Lorraine got a kink in her neck from looking backward at the mountains they were leaving behind.

They first heard about Vail in 1958 when Caulkins returned to Oklahoma City from a ski trip to Aspen, and announced he was getting involved with building a new ski area in Colorado.

In 1959 when Caulkins moved his oil company to Denver, Lorraine and Harley moved with it.

Denver attorney Jay Robert Fowler was Vail’s original attorney and created the Trans Mountane Rod and Gun Club. The Higbies lived next door.

One day Pete said to Lorraine and Harley, “C’mon, I’ll show you the mountain.” They drove a beat-up yellow jeep to the top of what is now Vail Mountain. Lorraine and Harley looked across that massive expanse of bowls, broke out their checkbook and wrote their names into the rollercoaster ride of their lives.