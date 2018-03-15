Vail’s Solaris Residences honored with four stars from Forbes Travel Guide

VAIL — Solaris Residences in Vail Village has been awarded a Four-Star ranking for 2018 by the Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes calls Solaris a "haven for skiers" in a "brilliant Vail Village location," describing the property as "everything you could desire when it comes to amenities. Take a dip in the indoor pool and hot tub, indulge in a massage in one of the three spa treatment rooms with soaking tubs." With a fitness center, valet parking and heated underground parking, "the Solaris Residences makes a Vail ski escapade easy."

Located in Vail Village, Solaris offers accommodations ranging from studios to four-bedroom plus den residences. Units provide floor-to-ceiling mountain views, stone fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, hardwood and stone floors; climate-controlled wine storage and more. Solaris residents and guests get complimentary ski storage at Gondola One and private Vail-area shuttle service using Cadillac Escalade SUVs.

The Shops at Solaris offer guests access to cuisine including the Matsuhisa restaurant by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Solaris is also home to Bol, a bowling alley and full-service restaurant and bar, and CinéBistro, Vail's movie theater. Other shops include fine art galleries, Betteridge Jewelers, the Alaska Fur Gallery, Luca Bruno, Skipper & Scout, Gray Salt, Formation, Tommy Bowers Ski, North Face, Mountain Cupcakes and Vail Brewing Co.

Solaris Residences are managed by East West Destination Hospitality. For more information, go to http://www.solarisvail.com or call 970-476-9000.