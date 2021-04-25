Volunteer opportunities available for GoPro Mountain Games

There are a variety of indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities for the GoPro Mountain Games, returning in June.

Kevin Arnold / Special to the Daily

There are multiple volunteer opportunities with the Vail Valley Foundation for the upcoming GoPro Mountain Games, happening June 10-13. Volunteer opportunities include indoor and outdoor positions.

Volunteer positions include:

Check wristbands at athlete lounge (outdoor position).

Course marshals, aid stations and timing support for run and bike events (outdoor position).

Greeters — greet athletes and volunteers, provide directions and answer questions (outdoor position).

Green Team: Support Walking Mountains Science Center and GoPro Mountain Games in efforts to limit items going to the landfill by helping guests place their trash, recycling and compost in the appropriate containers at the Zero Hero Tents (outdoor position).

Information booth host (outdoor position).

Volunteer check In (using computer) at volunteer headquarters (indoor position).

Distribute sack lunches to volunteers at volunteer headquarters (indoor/outdoor position).

Volunteers are asked to sign up for a minimum of four volunteer shifts.

Visit vvf.org/get-involved to sign up as a volunteer or for more information. To register as an athlete for the GoPro Mountain Games, visit mountaingames.com .