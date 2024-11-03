Norton: Overcoming life’s obstacles and objections

Success often hinges on our ability to identify and overcome obstacles and objections in life and business. The line between the two can sometimes be blurred for many of us.

However, understanding the difference is essential to overcoming barriers in selling and achieving goals. When discussing objections, we’re usually focused on external resistance: reasons someone might say “no” to a product, service, or idea. Obstacles, on the other hand, are often deeper-rooted barriers that stand in the way of progress. Though they may appear differently, addressing them usually demands similar skills, like empathy, creativity and a relentless drive to find solutions.

Take sales, for example. Salespeople regularly encounter both objections and obstacles. An objection might sound like, “The price is too high,” “We’re happy with our current vendor,” or “The timing isn’t right.” These are the immediate, surface-level reasons a prospect might hesitate. They’re often rooted in issues like cost concerns, lack of perceived urgency, or trust deficits. Objections can feel like brick walls, but they tell a salesperson where to provide more value, build trust, or reframe the conversation.

Obstacles, in contrast, are often the unseen structural challenges that prevent a decision altogether. Budget limitations, a team’s inability to reach consensus, or organizational overload can all be obstacles. A buying committee that struggles to agree on priorities, a customer overloaded with competing projects, or the realities of an uncertain economic climate are all obstacles that can stall or derail even the most compelling offer.

Success often depends on identifying whether what stands in the way is a genuine concern (objection) or a more significant issue (obstacle) that needs navigating.

At their core, objections and obstacles share common roots: no want, no time, no money, no need, and no trust. If prospects don’t honestly want the product or service, they’ll inevitably voice objections. If time or budget is scarce, the organization may not see a way to address the need. And overcoming objections becomes nearly impossible when trust is missing, whether in the product, the salesperson, or the company.

Consider a family discussion over a major decision, like where to go on vacation, buying a new car, or even contemplating a move. Just as in sales, these conversations often come back to the same core reasons for resistance: no want, no time, no budget, no need, and no trust. A lack of alignment or perceived need can create an obstacle, while objections around cost or timing can hold things up. It’s the same in our careers or personal lives. The obstacles we face can often be attributed to not truly wanting something enough, lacking resources, or feeling uncertain.

When we encounter obstacles in our lives, whether physical, mental, or spiritual, the same approach applies. We must ask ourselves: “What’s standing in my way?” And, more importantly, “Why am I allowing it to?”

Overcoming these internal obstacles often requires the same determination that a salesperson uses to address objections. It involves identifying the root of resistance, determining what help we need, and committing to tackle these roadblocks with discipline and purpose.

Sometimes, the obstacles we face are self-imposed, born from a fear of failure or unwillingness to let go of comfort. Other times, they’re rooted in external circumstances beyond our control. In either case, overcoming them requires a willingness to act and an openness to seeking help, just as a salesperson might bring in a colleague or reframe their pitch to reach a prospect.

Similarly, some obstacles may not be real limitations but a test of our commitment. Are we truly serious about our goals? Do we need to negotiate with ourselves to find the discipline and courage to overcome what holds us back?

Ultimately, whether overcoming objections or obstacles, the goal remains to remove what stands in the way of success, growth and fulfillment. Each objection we address, or obstacle we dismantle brings us closer to the life we envision. By cultivating resilience, seeking support, and staying dedicated to our purpose, we clear the path toward becoming the best versions of ourselves.

What are the biggest obstacles holding you back? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com , and when we can identify what they are and develop a solid plan to overcome them, it really will be a better-than-good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.