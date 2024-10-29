Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance: The changing seasons of trail education

Have you ever been out hiking or riding your favorite trail and been disappointed at the amount of trash, dog poop, or even worse, human waste in your favorite spots? Was your first thought, someone should take care of that?

When it comes to our trails, that’s the essence of stewardship. Sometimes, you’re the someone who needs to take care of the issue. And that’s exactly why the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance started our Trail Ambassador program.

Recreation on our trails has an impact — plain and simple — and as our population of trail users increases, so does our commitment to maintaining and sustaining the trails and land we love. Our Trail Ambassador program aims to educate and communicate with trail users about sustainable outdoor recreation practices. We believe education is a positive way forward, ensuring trail enthusiasts know when, where, and how to recreate to protect our trails and environment and ensure they are used and loved for generations to come.

This summer, we were able to employ two, full-time seasonal trail ambassadors thanks to a grant from the Eagle County Lodging Tax Marketing Committee, the National Forest Foundation, and a partnership with the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District. These staff, in addition to our committed volunteers, had an amazing impact on our local trails and wilderness areas. Trail ambassadors put in over 1,200 hours at trailheads and on the trail at our most popular trails all summer long. While out there, they engaged in educational conversations with over 2,200 individuals. The discussions focused on five key messages:

Leash your dog in the wilderness: More than 100 leashes were given out.

Leave no trace: Pack out all trash, pet and human waste. Over 100 wag bags were given away.

Camp in the right place: Set up previously impacted sites at least 100 feet from trails, lakes and streams to protect the environment.

Fire Education: Eighty-eight people were educated on where and how to build a fire and were made aware of any fire restrictions. Most importantly we reminded everyone to put it out until cold to the touch.

Trail etiquette: Know the rules of the trails and be kind to everyone.

Enjoyment: But maybe the most important thing was to enjoy being outside, on the trail, and in the wilderness.

As the weather starts to turn cold and the wildlife prepares for the winter, our Trail Ambassador program shifts to education about the importance of seasonal wildlife closures. Over the last eight years, we’ve made significant progress getting locals and visitors to respect these critical closures. By continuing to reduce the number of human violations, we are helping to ensure that our local wildlife has the space, peace and resources they need to survive the winter.

All of these efforts are complemented by a valley-wide education campaign called Respect the Vail Valley. We developed this campaign in partnership with the Vail Valley Partnership funding was provided through a grant from the Colorado Tourism Office. The campaign focused on the belief that there is so much natural beauty here in the Vail Valley, and we want everyone to enjoy it with us. The campaign provides some tips to enjoy the great outdoors safely and responsibly. Our hope is that we can inspire others to come together to keep this amazing place wild and wonderful for generations to come while minimizing our impact on critical natural habitats for our local wildlife.

Every trail user has the potential to be a powerful steward. But it has to start with everyone taking accountability for their impact. Our ultimate goal is that all of our efforts create a community of trail stewards who respect the wildlife, fellow recreators, and those caring for our public lands. This ensures we maintain continued and sustainable access to these beautiful experiences for years to come. Together, there is nothing we can’t achieve.

The Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance’s mission is to connect our community to the outdoors through sustainable recreation. The Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance advocates for soft surface trails, manages trail stewardship programs, maintains and builds trails, coordinates and trains volunteers, educates outdoor recreational users, and creates opportunities to access the outdoors. We bring locals and partners together to create, maintain and explore singletrack trails in Eagle County. Our love for outdoor recreation inspires stewardship of our mountain landscape by educating, collaborating and taking action alongside fellow community members.

Ernest Saeger is the executive director of Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance. Learn more at VVMTA.org .