Alpine Bank adds Linda Childears to its board

Linda Childears



Linda Childears, president emeritus of the Daniels Fund, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Alpine Bank

“With our recent addition of four Front Range Alpine Banks, we felt it important to find a board member that will make a valuable contribution to our organization,” Alpine Bank board chair Bob Young said. “We believe Linda Childears will do just that.”

Childears brings extensive banking experience, having served as CEO of the Young Americans Bank, president of Equitable Bank of Littleton and vice president of the First National Bank Corporation, as well as experience as a board member of the Colorado Bankers Association and the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. She is the past chair and a current board member of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she has served on over 25 state and local boards as well as five national boards, chairing nine of them.

“I am very honored to join the board,” Childears said. “I’ve admired Alpine Bank and its leadership for a long time. It combines two things I love: the banking business and a genuine relationship with the communities it serves.”

Childears has received honors including the Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award from the Denver Business Journal. She has honorary doctorate degrees from Johnson & Wales University and the University of Denver.

