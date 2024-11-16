Alumni in Action: Middaugh closes banner season with World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki

Sullivan Middaugh celebrates his short-track XTERRA world title on Sept. 26, 2024 in Trentino, Italy.

Sullivan Middaugh concluded his 2024 triathlon campaign in Japan on Nov. 9, racing to a 23rd-place finish at the World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki. The former Battle Mountain star completed the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run in a total time of 55 minutes, 52 seconds.

France’s Maxime Hueber-Moosbrugger ( 53:59) took the overall title as Great Britain’s Ben Dijkstra (54:07) and Japan’s Kenji Nener (54:19) rounded out the podium. Middaugh — one of three Americans in the 42-athlete field — posted the fastest bike split (29:12) in the race, which was his second-career World Cup. The 20-year-old took 20th in his debut at the World Triathlon Cup Karlovy Vary on Sept. 8.

The World Triathlon Cup was established in 1991 as a regular-season series of competitions to compliment the ITU Triathlon World Championships. In 2009, the World Triathlon Championship Series was created as the top professional circuit, turning the World Cup into a feeder series. Still, points earned in the World Cup are applied to an athletes’ World Championship Series ranking, where Middaugh sits 104th.

The 2024 season was a breakout one for the Project Podium athlete, who also competes in XTERRA off-road triathlons.

Middaugh was on the podium at the Americas Triathlon Championships Miami on March 8 in the U23 division. Then, on May 5, he won his first-career continental cup level race, topping the elite men’s field at the Americas Triathlon Cup Calima. He took another victory on Aug. 10 in Punta Cana and was second overall in Edmonton on Aug. 24.

On the off-road front, Middaugh claimed the inaugural XTERRA North American championship in May, adding to his back-to-back XTERRA USA titles from 2022 and 2023 in Beaver Creek. On Sept. 25, he won the XTERRA World Championship short-track title in a furious sprint finish.

