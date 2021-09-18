Eagle County voters to see different ballots

This November’s election will be done by mail, and ballots will go into the mail on Oct. 8.

Vail Daily archive photo

The composite fall ballot is much bigger than the one you’ll actually get in the mail next month.

The Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office last week posted the composite ballot on its website. That means every ballot issue for every jurisdiction is posted.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said voters will actually receive one standard oversized ballot page with candidates and ballot measures on both sides. The ballot you receive depends on your physical address.

All county voters will be asked to make decisions on a handful of items.

At the state level, voters are being asked to increase the sales tax on retail marijuana sales to fund educational programs. Voters are also being asked to reduce the residential property tax assessment rate from the current 7.15% to 6.5%. The proposal would also reduce the rate on other property from the current 29% to 26.4%.

All Eagle County voters are being asked to modify the current term limits for county commissioners. Commissioners currently are limited to a pair of four-year terms. Ballot issue 1A would make commissioners eligible for a third four-year term.

Locally

The towns of Vail and Avon also have ballot questions.

Vail is asking voters for a .5% increase in the town’s sales tax rate to fund housing programs.

Avon is asking for a 2% increase on taxes for short term rentals.

Eagle and Vail are also holding town council elections this year.

Vail, which is for the first time participating in the county’s coordinated election, has 10 candidates seeking four available Town Council seats. Eagle has nine candidates seeking four available seats. Some voters in Eagle will also vote on a proposal to issue $27 million in debt to fund the town’s downtown development district.

Avon voters will decide whether or not to recall Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood.

Eagle County Schools has a School Board Director election this year, with contested elections in five of the seven director districts. School board elections are similar to county commissioner races in that members represent specific districts, but all school district voters make those choices.

Mountain Recreation, which serves the valley from Edwards to Dotsero, is asking voters for a property tax increase to fund a $60 million improvement program.

The Roaring Fork and West Grand school districts also have school board elections this year but voters in the Eagle River portion of the county won’t see them.

O’Brien noted that a number of different ballots will be sent to voters depending on where they live.

For instance, Gypsum voters will see the county, state and Mountain Recreation ballot questions, along with the Eagle County Schools School Board votes.

Vail voters will see ballots for the Vail Town Council along with the state, county and town ballot questions.

That’s why it’s important to have correct voter registration information, O’Brien said. Voter registration needs to reflect both a correct mailing address and physical address. If you live in Edwards and get mail in Avon, your voter registration has to reflect that fact. Ballots cannot be forwarded to an address different than the one stated in voter registration information.

The best way to check and amend that information is via the GoVoteColorado.gov website.

How to vote

This is a mail-in election, and ballots will go into the mail on Oct. 8. O’Brien said most ballots are returned to the county’s drop box locations.

“They’re convenient, secure and under (24/7) video surveillance,” O’Brien.

This year, there will be drop boxes at seven locations:

Outside the Vail Municipal Building.

Outside the Basalt Municipal Building.

Outside Gypsum Town Hall.

Outside the Eagle County administration offices in Eagle, Avon and El Jebel.

Outside the recreation center in Edwards.

The county will also have voter service centers in Eagle, Avon, El Jebel and in the Grand View Room atop Vail’s Lionshead parking structure.