One reportedly caught in avalanche in East Vail

Vail Mountain Rescue teams and members of Vail Ski Patrol as well as other emergency personnel are scrambling to get the scene of a reported avalanche in Marvin’s Bowl in East Vail that has reportedly caught one person.

A spokesperson for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the initial report of one skier being buried by the slide.

According to a member of ski patrol, the slide ran the length of the chute. Siberia Bowl is currently closed at Vail as members of ski patrol are working to assist with the rescue operation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.