Open for Business: Mountain Man Fruit & Nut Co.

Name of business: Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co.

Physical address: Home-based business (since COVID-19)

Phone number: 970-949-9080

Email: mtnmannut@outlook.com

Website: http://www.mtnmanvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Mountain Man is offering the same snacks loved by those all over the Vail Valley for years: high-quality chocolates, nuts, dried fruits, candies, trail mixes and snack mixes. We’re making baskets for all occasions: birthday, thank you, get well, new baby, new home, sympathy, etc. Recently, we’ve put together gift bags for a wedding and graduation gifts for some special students. Customers can also add other items to baskets before we complete them (i.e. wine, personal gifts, resort branded gifts, and even fresh fruit). We’d love to get back into providing hotel amenities as the valley begins to re-open.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Since moving out of our Edwards location during the crisis to make way for the new Mental Health Services offered by Vail Health, we are now home-based and delivering for free all around the valley. We accept orders via the website or with a simple phone call.

How can the community support you?

The community can help us by indulging and ordering their favorite snacks or just by remembering or thanking others with a gift basket thru this crazy COVID-19 crisis. There is no minimum order amount. Every delivery we make is gladly accepted by the recipients and their smiles are priceless.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Look at our website to see what goodies Mountain Man offers or call us. If you don’t see what you are looking for, we still might be able to get it for you. Basket ordering is easy. You can call us and give us a price point and let us select the most popular items to make a well-rounded basket or you can select from our pre-priced gift baskets on the website. There is also a “build your own” basket right down to selecting the grass color either on the website or over the phone. We are flexible and want to make the basket the way you want it. We’ll be adding our mountain-themed gift items to the website soon.

What’s the response been?

Business has been slower, of course, than being in an active retail location, but people have still been seeking us out! Things just don’t stop because of a crisis, people still have birthdays and chocolate cravings are a real thing! And, you know the goodies gifted from Mountain Man aren’t going to end up being re-gifted, just enjoyed! It doesn’t sound like people are just going to start shopping like they normally did before the crisis even if the economy opens back up, at least, not in the immediate future.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Going forward, we are looking at all kinds of other avenues. Since setting up our home-based viable workspace, essentially the store’s backroom where the “magic” happens, things have been going smoothly. In the near future, we might look into renting small spaces in other retail stores in which to sell our ready-made baskets. With our new Mountain Man van, we’re bringing the goodies to our customers for free now with no minimum orders! This crisis is going to change the way everyone does business.