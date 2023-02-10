Revolution Power Yoga under new ownership

Julie Kiddoo, left, sold Revolution Power Yoga to longtime yogi and former Revolution Power Yoga Ambassador, Kayla Weber.

In 2012, Julie Kiddoo had a calling. She was moved to deliver yoga to as many people as possible with minimal barriers to entry.

“I wanted to be a difference maker in our community,” Kiddoo said.

Kiddoo went on to create Revolution Power Yoga in EagleVail, a successful and welcoming yoga community and brought in everyone from those who had never been on a mat before to those celebrating the completion of their teacher training.

“Watching others become empowered is truly life altering,” Kiddoo said.

She also learned how to empower herself.

“I learned more than I ever thought imaginable from the business side of things. But, mostly I would say I learned how to be unstoppable. To never give up even when things are challenging, staying committed to my vision of being a difference maker,” Kiddoo said.

But Kiddoo realized her revolution was coming to an end and was looking for someone to not only take over the business, but also put the same amount of effort and love into the practice at Revolution Power Yoga.

“I brought the community to a place where it was time for someone else to take it to the next level. Kayla and I had reconnected during the summer of 2021 and after a conversation in the church parking lot I knew she’d be the perfect fit,” Kiddoo said.

For Kayla Weber, this would be a fresh start that could incorporate her various skill sets. She had become a member of Revolution Power Yoga about a decade before, had been one of their ambassadors and had made long-lasting friendships.

“Revolution has always felt like more than just a yoga studio to me. It’s a community, and I really felt called to help lead this community in a more expansive direction,” Weber said.

Revolution Power Yoga aims to create a community for it’s members and support them in their journey.

Weber graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University and moved to the Vail Valley to be a naturalist for Walking Mountains Science Center. Her brother passed away the second summer she lived here, and her yoga practice became a place of solace for her grief.

She earned a number of certifications such as grief recovery method, mindful grieving and held a role as a peer support lead with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. She also became certified in 200-hour EmbodYoga, and sound healing and forest bathing. She was also a preschool teacher at Children’s Garden of Learning and worked at local nonprofit, the Vail Valley Foundation. Weber has a deep desire to serve others and has been finding ways to do so her entire time in the Vail Valley.

“When Julie casually mentioned to me one day that she was thinking of selling, it wouldn’t leave my head that this could be the one roof that I could create a home under and the wellness center that I could help nurture and grow for our community,” Weber said.

“I could cry with tears of joy when I think of Kayla taking over Revolution. Kayla has a deep love of our community and a passion for making a difference for others like nothing I have ever experienced in my life,” Kiddoo said. “Kayla will create amazing things for and with our community.”

The shift in ownership took place at the beginning of the year and Weber couldn’t be more excited to get things started. Acupuncture and massage therapy have been added to the second studio, new yoga instructors offering different styles are joining the schedule, sound bathing and Pilates classes have been added and there will be some food and drink options.

Revolution Power Yoga is adding new instructors and new classes.

Revolution Power Yoga is also going to help its patrons work on things beyond the mat, such as astrology, nutrition, MELT method, breathing work, yogic philosophy, gut health, financial health, nervous system regulation, reiki and more.

“We are so thankful for our community at Revolution Power Yoga and we are so excited to keep expanding our offerings to hopefully reach an even bigger part of the community moving forward,” Weber said.