The robots are coming in to take our jobs, but maybe it’s not a bad thing

Bella the robots serving Bradd and Kathy Faxon at Everest Nepal.

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

We are all starting to get a little worried the robots are going to take all of our jobs.

What many of us haven’t expected is that robots can actually bring some much-needed relief for employees.

That’s at least the intent for Manik Sakya, the owner of the Nepal and Everest Nepal restaurants in Glenwood Springs.

Last week, Sakya introduced two new robot employees to each of his restaurants.

Bella the robot flashing a smile as she glides to the next table at Everest Nepal.

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

“Now we’re happy, the employees are happy and the robots are happy,” Sakya said with a laugh.

Support Local Journalism Donate



About five years ago, Sakya said he saw a video of a serving robot in Japan and always wanted to bring one into his restaurant. After the pandemic his business got busier, but he started having trouble finding a full serving staff.

He decided to take the leap and finally buy some robots.

Sakya wanted to bring something new and fun to the area and have something that would also make his business run more smoothly.

Although he calls the robots his servers, he still has a serving staff who takes care of his customers.

The robots can’t explain the heat level for spiciness, or ask if the guests are enjoying their meal, he said. What they can do is deliver fresh hot food to the table so the servers can spend more time with their guests.

The robot will go to the kitchen and the cooks will put the food on the tray and tell the robot what table to take it to.

Bella looking at her coworker Asmita Bhattarai as she glides out of the kitchen.

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

People can grab their meals off of the tray or have their server grab them, and then they push a button to say they are finished and the robot goes to the next table.

One of the robots working in Everest Nepal is named Bella. She is polite and has a couple phrases she says when she is at the table. Guests can even pet her, but she does get cranky after a short while and will ask to not be touched anymore.

Sakya’s main goal is to make all of the people around him happy. He said that if people are happy they live longer, wrinkle less and rarely get sick.

He wants that good quality of life for all of the people around him.

There has already been so much success with the robots at both locations that he wants to get more restaurants to look into getting them, and he even mentioned wanting to become a distributor down the road.

The owner Manik Sakya petting Bella briefly before she started to get cranky.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

For now, he seems happy being the only restaurant owner to have them because he is still getting a kick out of how happy they make his customers.

Cathy and Bradd Faxon were dining at Everest Nepal before heading home to Breckenridge and they said they had never seen anything like this around the Western Slope.

“Great food and Bella,” Bradd said. “The future’s right here in Glenwood Springs.”