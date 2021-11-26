The season of giving at Route 6 Café

Route 6 Café and Lounge is located off of Route 6 in EagleVail.

Route 6 Café/Courtesy Photo

This week, Route 6 Café and Lounge in EagleVail is epitomizing the spirit of giving by hosting two fundraisers to give back to the local community.

Dinner to support those impacted by the Avon apartment fire

This Tuesday, Nov. 30, Route 6 Café will be hosting a buffet dinner at 4 p.m. with all proceeds from the event going to support those impacted by the recent structure fire at Liftview Condominiums in Avon. Six residents have been unable to return to their homes due to destruction from the fire.

When the owner of Route 6 Café, Ollie Holdstock, heard about the fire and subsequent displacement of community members, he wanted to find a way for the restaurant to help provide the support they need.

“The Route 6 Café is and always has been a place for our local friends to get together, so when I hear of any tragedy, it’s just in our blood over here to step up and help out,” Holdstock said.

On Tuesday evening, Route 6 will be cooking up a complimentary buffet dinner and inviting the community to join. They will be taking donations for the displaced residents at the front door, and all proceeds from the bar tab will also go directly towards the cause.

Holdstock, who has lived in the Vail Valley since the early 1980s, said the impulse to lend a hand is embedded in the culture of the valley, and he is just grateful to have a place that can serve the community in times of need.

“It’s not just me, the whole valley does,” Holdstock said. “I’m just lucky that I have the place where I can host the valley’s attitude.”

First Annual Local Ski Swap to support the Eagle Valley Humane Society

This weekend, Route 6 Café will be hosting its First Annual Ski Swap on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with all proceeds going to support the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

Community members are invited to drop off any form of ski and snowboard equipment – gear, clothes, tools, accessories, you name it – at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3. Donors can choose to give 40% or 100% of the proceeds from their sale to the Humane Society.

Holdstock has been a longtime supporter of the Humane Society, and he came up with the idea for a ski swap fundraiser for two reasons.

“First, I’m an animal lover, of course,” Holdstock said. “And secondly, I think it’s important to our town that we have a real ski swap – and when I say a ‘real’ ski swap, I mean a local ski swap, where locals come in and actually bring their equipment, and their old skis and bindings and snowboards, etc., and try to sell those there.”

The Eagle Valley Humane Society addresses the needs of homeless animals in Eagle County. Funds raised from the ski swap will go towards veterinary expenses.

Eagle Valley Humane Society/Courtesy Photo

Holdstock noticed that other ski swaps in town have started to stray from the community origin, and hold more equipment donated from the resort and ski companies who were unable to sell them than goods from the community itself. With the inauguration of the Route 6 Cafe ski swap, he hopes to revert away from this trend.

“I’ve been here since the early 80s, and at the ski swap you used to stand in the line and talk to your friends, and they were all there with, might be skis from last year, or a jacket that was too big for them, and you go and check in, and that’s what I thought a ski swap was,” Holdstock said. “So it’s actually trying to revive a local ski swap for the valley.”

Volunteers will be helping to sort and receive the donations, to ensure that items are still of a certain quality and not unusable to the new buyer. In raising donations from the gear, Holdstock hopes to provide a simple and accessible way for community members to give back.

“People want to give – it’s amazing how people want to give – but people don’t know how to give sometimes, or they can’t really afford to give cash,” Holdstock said. “But they can show up with a pair of skis that they skied for a season on and didn’t like, or maybe they got a snowboard at a raffle and they don’t want the snowboard, and they can give back.”

The Eagle Valley Humane Society, based in Eagle, was established in 1974 to address the needs of homeless animals in Eagle County. Char Gonsenica, the director of the organization, said the donations will primarily go towards vet expenses for the animals.

“We’re a small non-profit, we’ve been around since the mid-60s, and that is all due to local support,” Gonsenica said. “We don’t get any government funding or anything, it’s all donations and grants and fundraisers, so I think this helps locals who may not necessarily be able to donate money to donate something to help raise money.”

The ski swap will take place at Route 6 Cafe this weekend, from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5. For more information, visit their Facebook page under the name “Route 6 Cafe 1st Annual Ski Swap!” .