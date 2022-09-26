Time machine: 50 years ago, Vail phones receive ‘the speed and convenience of direct dialing’

Mountain Bell finished construction on this 15,000 square foot building with attached 120-foot microwave tower in the Middle Creek area of Vail in 1972.

The Vail Trail archives

10 years ago

Sept. 25, 2012

Vail Resorts stock soared to a 52-week high following an earnings call with investors.

Despite a low-snow year that spurred a 12.1% drop in skier visitation, the company’s 2012 fiscal year saw a 1.9% increase in mountain revenue, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz told investors.

“For the full fiscal year, I am very proud of our results, given that the 2011-12 ski season was the most challenging winter in the history of the United States ski industry and our performance demonstrated the resiliency of our business model,” Katz said.

Stocks soared following the company’s earnings release, posting a new 52-week high of $59.46 at one point in the day and closing at $57.07, up 8.23%.

30 years ago

Sept. 29, 1992

The Vail Town Council discussed an idea to raise some of the fees on parking. The gold pass, allowing unlimited use, was proposed to raise to $900 from $850.

“After much arguing, the council opted to keep the first hour and a half of parking free,” the Vail Trail reported.

The cost of parking during the 1991-92 ski season was free for 90 minutes or less, $3 for 1.5-2 hours; $4 for 2-3 hours; $5 for 3-4 hours; $6 for 4-5 hours; $7 for 5-7 hours; $8 for 7-9 hours; $9 for 9-11 hours; $10 for 11-13 hours; $11 for 13-15 hours; and $13 for 15-24 hours. The council discussed raising the price to $8 for 6-7 hours and $9 for 7-8 hours.

40 years ago

Week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 1982

Vail officials announced that fees for the town’s parking structure will remain unchanged in the upcoming ski season.

The first 2.5 hours was to be free for the 1982-83 season, 2.5 to 6 hours would cost $2.50; 6-12 hours would cost $3.50; and 12-24 hours would cost $4.50.

Those wishing to park more often were encouraged to purchase a coupon book, which provided 30 exit coupons for $40, and for $250, buyers could receive a parking pass good for unlimited entries and exits.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1972

Mountain Bell’s new switching system conversion took place after finishing construction on a $2.5 million central office and switching facility in the Middle Creek area of Vail.

“The Denver architectural firm of Rogers, Nagel and Langhart designed the 15,000-square-foot building and the attached 120-foot architecturally designed microwave tower, before H. W. Houston of Pueblo began construction in April of 1971,” the Vail Trail reported. “Mountain Bell plant employees have worked countless hours on seven-day shifts preparing the equipment for conversion the first of October.”

The new tower allowed users to make long-distance calls within the state and across the nation using what Mountain Bell called “the speed and convenience of direct dialing.”

The conversion also allowed Vail area telephone customers to opt for touch-tone telephone sets, as opposed to a rotary dial telephone.