Vail man convicted of child abuse, assault

A jury convicted a Vail man on child abuse, third-degree assault and two counts of harassment on Thursday in relation to a 2020 domestic violence complaint.

After a four-day trial, the Eagle County jury found Anthony Bana guilty on these four counts but acquitted him on seven other charges brought forward by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Back in July, Anthony Bana entered not-guilty pleas on all 12 counts brought against him by the District Attorney’s Office.

The charges included second-degree assault with a deadly weapon (a class 4 felony), felony arson, felony menacing and possession of a controlled substance (a class four drug felony).

Bana also faced multiple misdemeanor charges including assault, two counts of false imprisonment, child abuse due to negligence, another menacing charge and two counts of harassment.

The final count brought against Bana was a sentence enhancement charge used to upgrade one of the assault charges to felony status to be considered as a “violent crime” or “extraordinary risk crime” given the presence of a deadly weapon.

Sentencing enhancements are not brought before the jury in a trial and, thus, jury members were only tasked with delivering a verdict on 11 charges, Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi explained.

The charges came in connection to a domestic violence report received by Vail Police Department on Nov. 7 of last year. In a police report from that night, a woman who claimed to be Bana’s partner and mother of his child alleged that he assaulted her multiple times, threw things at her and the child, lit her hair on fire and threatened to burn down their home.

After just a few hours of deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury delivered a verdict around 3:30 p.m. acquitting Bana on all but four misdemeanor charges.

Bana was sentenced on Thursday as well, as it was determined that no pre-sentence investigation was necessary, Lombardi said.

The third-degree assault conviction carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail or two years of supervised probation. As of Thursday, Bana had already spent 337 days in the Eagle County jail and was going to get credit for jail time already served.

Ultimately, Chief Judge Paul R. Dunkelman of the 5th Judicial District sentenced Bana to the full two years of probation so he can be monitored within the community for a longer period of time.

The two years of supervised probation will come with required domestic violence evaluation and treatment, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and alcohol evaluation and treatment. A protection order was put in place for Bana’s victim and child.

