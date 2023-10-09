Vail parking passes go on sale for 2023-24 winter season

The town of Vail is now selling passes for winter parking ahead of the 2023-2024 ski season. Paid parking will begin Friday, Nov. 10.

The town of Vail began selling parking passes for the 2023-24 winter ski season on Monday.

The town will start charging for parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures as well as Red Sandstone Garage, Ford Park Lot and Soccer Lot on Friday, Nov. 10, which is the expected Opening Day for Vail Mountain. The paid parking will continue through April 21, 2024.

The town’s daily parking rates and pass prices remain largely unchanged from last year — which did see changes to the pass structure and daily rate increases. However, there are some changes to its calendar of peak and non-peak days.

Parking Passes

The town opened up pass purchases to the public on Monday, Oct. 9. Passes are available for purchase online at VailGov.com/ParkingPasses .

This year’s pass offerings provide savings on the retail rates and expanded free parking for Vail locals, business owners and workers, as well as for Eagle County residents. Any pass holders receive free parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on both peak and non-peak days. There are six pass types available: Premier, Business Premier, Employee Plus, Employee, Vail Local and Eagle County Local.

Parking rates

The town of Vail has different retail rates and pass holder rates based on a calendar of non-peak and peak days. The non-peak days start on Friday, Nov. 10 and run through Thursday, Dec. 14. Starting Friday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, March 30, all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are considered peak days. Additional peak days occur around holidays — including from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 7 as well as Monday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Feb. 19.

In addition to different rates based on these peak and non-peak days, there are differing rates based on each pass and the different lots.

In addition to its town parking options, Vail encourages individuals to take public transportation in the form of the town’s own bus system, ECO Transit in Eagle County and regional services such as Bustang and Pegasus, which transport to Vail from Denver.

Contact the town’s parking sales office at 970-479-2104 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday, or email parkingsales@vail.gov for more information.