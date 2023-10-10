Vail plans for pile burning as conditions permit to reduce wildfire hazards

Over the next few months, crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting pile burn operations as conditions permit. These burns will take place in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive as well as in areas near Bald Mountain Road in East Vail.

The pile burning project will reduce hazardous fuels conditions on town-owned land and decrease wildfire hazards to the adjacent community. Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and disperse rather than settle onto the highway and into residential areas. Burning will occur when adequate weather conditions exist to minimize risks. Smoke and flames may be visible from various points along Interstate 70 and some smoke may settle into lower elevations in the evening hours.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information visit Colorado.gov/CDPHE/Wood-Smoke-and-Health . Anyone who may have health problems that may be aggravated by smoke production should notify Paul Cada with Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-477-3475.